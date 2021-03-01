Can't get a shot
I am 73, and I have not been able to find an appointment available for a Covid19 vaccine. I have been trying every morning online at the St. Charles site since eligibility opened up for those 70 and over. Eligibility has opened for those 65 and over, so now the system is more overloaded than it was ! I am furious at the state of Oregon for not accessing more vaccines for their seniors.
Jim Veenker, Bend
What will Bentz do?
Your March 1 reporting on Oregon’s on-line interest in militias and political violence raises an important question about how Representative Cliff Bentz will respond. Will he support the conspiracy theories and disinformation upon which a number of his constituents apparently rely, or will he strive to tone down the rhetoric and work toward a unified government capable of passing legislation that could actually benefit them?
Rob Brazeau, Bend
Recognize the truth about COVID
There is a question I would ask, if given the chance to confront the myriad people who demand the rollback of COVID restrictions, demand the "right" to go maskless, demand a return to in-person instruction, demand that they be allowed to gather in large groups in churches, etc. The question is, "How many people must die to satisfy your demands?" Is it the case that these people, at some level, just don't understand what a pandemic is? Almost half a million people have died, but they just don't get it?
Right-wing politicians don't get it. They have always pushed purported rights over lives, but the "rights" they're pushing in this regard seem very much like privileges.
Even the Supreme Court (or at least the conservative wing) don't get it. Religious rights require that more people die, just so religious people can gather together indoors and breath on one another? Really? So, when those people go home and infect their friends and neighbors, and people die, we're supposed to say, "Oh well, it was their right"?
The news media don't seem to get it. They treat all these issues in much the same way they treat purely political issues. He said this, and she said that. But no analysis. Thousands of pages of coverage, but no one has the guts to mention the obvious truths of the matter? Just once I'd like to read, "Of course, this move would result in more COVID-19 deaths."
— David Shoulders, Bend
More about Southworth
Thanks to David Jasper for writing about R. Gregory Nokes's book "Breaking Chains: Slavery on Trial in the Oregon Territory" and Oregon's historic racial exclusion laws. But the caption for the photo of formerly enslaved Oregonian Louis Southworth (1829-1917) says Southworth settled in Jacksonville. This gives a wrong impression.
Researcher Peggy Baldwin has written about Southworth in "The Oregon Encyclopedia" and elsewhere. Born in Tennessee, Southworth was brought to Oregon country by a slaveholder in 1853. Determined to purchase his freedom, Southworth tried gold mining in southern Oregon and California, but ultimately raised the money by teaching violin and playing for dancing schools.
Southworth farmed a claim near Monroe. Current law limited land ownership to whites, yet he took the claim because the son of a white landowner he knew had abandoned it. Later he blacksmithed and ran a livery stable in Buena Vista, Oregon.
The 1862 Homestead Act didn't restrict land ownership by race, and Southworth and his wife and stepson took up a claim in the Alsea Valley in 1879, where he farmed till he moved to Corvallis in 1910. Driving on Highway 34 between Tidewater and Waldport, you cross Southworth Creek, named in his memory.
Maybe Louis Southworth passed through Jacksonville searching for gold, but he doesn't seem to have settled there. I love the photo of Southworth with his fiddle, and I'd give my eye teeth to know the tunes he played.
— Dorothy Leman, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.