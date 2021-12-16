For Gov. Kate Brown to take action on cap and trade without public vote or hearings is how a dictatorship works. This will hurt those on fixed income, and the poor while, once again, reward the wealthy. Doubling heating costs and added cost for fuel and electricity will hurt those that can least afford it, and many businesses already struggling. It will increase rent that is already high for those trying to live here. Many can’t buy the expensive electric cars and then get penalized with an additional fuel tax. Those that can afford electric cars get a tax credit plus pay nothing to the upkeep of our infrastructure through federal and state fuel taxes. Until China, India and emerging countries are part of global climate rules, they will be expanding their economic power at our expense. While we just put more citizens to decide, do we heat or cool our homes, or buy food and medical needs. The government once again bypasses the people they are supposed to serve.
— Bruce K. Evans, Bend
The wrong spot
It seems that the provision of services that assist the homeless with reintegration into the housed and employed communities is the most important factor in ameliorating the conditions that result in homelessness. The Deschutes County Commission’s consideration of the county-owned, 11-acre parcel at 22850 U.S. Highway 20 for a homeless encampment seems like a poor fit from a standpoint of providing these services. The parcel is several miles from Bend on U.S. 20, which would require both the homeless and service providers to commute on a two-lane unlighted highway. Commuting seems like a poor use of time for service providers and, given that there are no pedestrian or bike lanes on U.S. 20, along with the lack of highway lighting, seems to enhance the possibility of traffic accidents for all concerned.
Given that the surrounding land uses are mostly agricultural, is a homeless encampment a good fit at this location? Has the county considered the possible issues resulting from trespassing, interaction with livestock and the possibility of fires resulting from such an encampment? Is the county prepared for the possibility of providing additional law enforcement, emergency and fire services at this location? Can those services be provided in a timely manner that meets the needs of both the homeless and the existing community?
Locations such as the county fair grounds or Juniper Ridge, which are located in closer proximity to service providers, seem like a far better fit than the 22850 U.S. 20 location.
— Robert G. Schuur, Bend
Reduce vehicle/wildlife collisions
Central Oregon is known for its wildlife, which is why I was not surprised to read in your Nov. 28th article that Oregon “stands out among West Coast states with the highest likelihood of wildlife crashes.” As a hunter and wildlife advocate, I cringe when seeing an elk or mule deer on the side of the road. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) found that there were over 6,100 wildlife-vehicle collisions in Oregon in 2019 alone, causing motorist fatalities, injuries, and vehicle damage.
Thankfully, Governor Brown’s administration – specifically ODOT and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife –work together and with stakeholders to create wildlife crossing solutions, including posting signage, constructing fencing, and building under-and-over crossings. Thanks to advances in technology, like GPS collaring mule deer and other migrating animals, we know exactly where they are crisscrossing highways. Wildlife crossings are successful; the underpass on U.S. Highway 97 near Lava Butte reduced collisions by over 80%. Along with mule deer at least 25 other species have been documented using the Lava Butte underpass.
Fortunately, the infrastructure bill that recently passed Congress provides ODOT with $1.2 billion toward improvements to our state’s infrastructure. Spending just a fraction of this sum –$10 million, less than 1% of the total amount – to address wildlife vehicle collisions on Oregon’s highways.
Governor Brown and ODOT can increase investments in driver and wildlife safety by funding wildlife crossing solutions. Oregon has high public support for wildlife passage solutions across the state and a range of species.
— Ken McCall, Corvallis
