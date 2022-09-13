Bulletin should apologize
I think The Bulletin has learned an important lesson from an incident that they won’t repeat anytime soon.
The public has certainly expressed their opinions.
Now, it’s time for The Bulletin to step up to the plate and express their acceptance of the court of public opinion with an apology to Mr. Surrett and his family, friends and all the folks who have expressed their opinions for the heroism of our fallen citizen.
It’s time to heal.
— Diana Hopson, Redmond
Jamie McLeod-Skinner for Oregon
I have known since January that I would be voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District due to her commitment to supporting working families in Oregon and addressing the climate crisis. I had no idea; however, that my top issues this election cycle would end up being: (1) gun violence — after a summer of mass shootings including the Bend Safeway shooting and (2) reproductive rights — following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Jamie supports common sense gun legislation including red flag laws, safe storage, and universal background checks. She understands we need to enact new gun safety laws, improve enforcement of existing laws, and expand mental health services to address gun violence in communities across the Country. Jamie’s opponent (Lori Chavez-DeRemer) opposes universal background checks and other gun safety legislation as she explained during the City Club of Central Oregon’s candidate forum on April 21, 2022.
Jamie supports reproductive rights and will fight to keep politicians out of our personal, medical decisions. Jamie’s opponent supports enacting a fetal heartbeat bill in Oregon and proudly supported the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Jamie is a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate. Not surprisingly, Jamie has also been endorsed by reproductive rights organizations like NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and EMILY’s List. I encourage everyone to learn more about Jamie’s priorities by visiting her website: www.jamiefororegon.com.
Please join me and vote for Jamie this November!
— Adrian Jones, Bend
More work needed on diplomas
In a recently published report requested by the Legislature, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) has recommended changing graduation requirements. Is this a move to further dumb down the diploma or is it something else? Like most public policy proposals these days, it appears to be a mixed bag. On the one hand, ODE proposes to remove the last vestiges of proficiency-based graduation requirements. No more expectations that all students will meet cut scores (standards) on statewide assessments. In addition, the requirement that all students pass algebra and two more advanced math courses will be scrapped. Both of these moves are good, recognizing that students vary in cognitive ability and learn at different rates to different levels of mastery. One size does not fit all.
The proposed changes seem to open the door to more personalized learning experiences for students, a long overdue change in the trajectory of public school policy. Imagine a model of teaching and learning that takes into account the abilities and interests of the students. What a powerful idea.
But the report begs the question of what a high school diploma means. Right now it means very little, being a recitation of courses taken, credits accumulated and inflated grades earned. The ODE recommendations do not suggest how to make the diploma a better reflection of what is actually learned. Fortunately, there is a relatively simple fix: the proficiency-based transcript. The current transcript would be expanded to include specific mastery ratings for each student in several academic areas such as reading, writing, applied math, scientific literacy, historical perspective, and maybe even critical thinking. And perhaps teacher ratings for a small number of traits like punctuality, teamwork, and organization. The educational assessment tools already exist to support this kind of system.
Just like the opportunity exists to more personalize teaching and learning, the opportunity exists to more personalize the assessment of mastery and ensure fair accountability. Let’s hope, as a state, we can capitalize on this moment.
— Ron Smith, Bend
