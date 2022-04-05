So we are officially in another drought. We may be out of water by the end of summer and we should reduce our water use.
Would someone please tell me why in the world are we still building hundreds of new homes and huge apartment buildings? Do they think the people who move into them will not be using thousands of gallons of water?
Someone should start thinking correctly. If you don’t build them, they won’t come.
— Phyllis Sloan, Bend
Bend, and other cities such as Sisters with many short-term vacation rentals, need to terminate all such rentals with rental periods shorter than 30 days. An exception could be made for renting a room within a house where the owner lives. Vacation rentals can ruin neighborhoods, cause distress for neighbors, reduce street parking, increase the price of housing, and take away needed resident housing which is in short supply. If Bend has 1,000 short-term rentals, terminating those permits would mean 1,000 additional homes would not have to be built, and the corresponding land could be left in open space.
Some cities in California and elsewhere are taking such actions. For example, a city committee in Cathedral City, California, that looked deeply into the problem documented how entire neighborhoods had been overtaken by vacation rentals in adjacent Palm Springs, ruining neighborhoods and reducing the residential housing supply. Many of these vacation rentals are now owned by outside investors. The committee concluded the only solution was to terminate all vacation rentals in three years and not permit any new ones starting immediately. The City Council gave unanimous approval.
While the city of Bend may enjoy added revenue from short-term vacation rentals, the City Council needs to put the needs of its residents first by not permitting new short-term vacation rentals and terminating existing ones in 3 years. Destination resorts, such as Sunriver and Black Butte Ranch, offer plenty of short-term rental opportunities for visitors, and there are many hotels.
— Robin Vora, Bend
Vote for McLeod-Skinner
The pharmaceutical industry has an agenda in Central Oregon. The dark money group Center Forward has spent over $650,000 on ads for U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, targeting Bend. Schrader is running for the 5th Congressional District, the district that now includes most of Deschutes County. Center Forward has received millions from the pharma industry.
You’ve probably seen the ads. Kurt’s a “veterinarian” and a “farmer.” He rides a tractor and examines animals. Wholesome and hard-working.
Except that he’s not. He’s not a practicing veterinarian. His license is expired, and the last reported income from his clinic was in 2010 per his congressional financial disclosures. He’s also not a farmer. Per Opencorporates, his farm in Canby has been managed by his son since 2013, and the business was dissolved last year.
Here’s what he is: a long-time politician who has accepted over $8 million in contributions from corporate PACs since taking office. He is also one of the key players in Congress who torpedoed Biden’s attempt to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug pricing.
My vote can’t be bought. That’s why I’m voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Jamie’s an engineer and attorney with a deep understanding of natural resources and especially water, expertise that we badly need right now. She lives in Terrebonne and understands Central Oregon. Most importantly, she’s never taken a dime from corporate PACs.
Don’t be fooled by the dark-money ads. Vote for the candidate who will work for Oregonians, not for industry. Vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
— Angelique Loscar, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.