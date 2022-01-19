As a Bend resident and native Oregonian, I find Anthony Broadman’s commentary on voter rights repugnant. I normally would not respond to this sort of thing, but the tidal wave of “wokeness” that drives this sort of mindless dialogue has driven me to respond. Enough is enough! I am sure that many Oregonians who are citizens feel as I do. Citizenship means nothing if those who have not earned that privilege are simply granted the right to vote. Citizenship is not a right; it is a privilege. What is next? It’s obvious that you have not thought this through. This would surely be challenged in court if this got out of the “good idea” stage to actual legislation. Frankly, it is a boneheaded idea. You said in your commentary that…
“All Oregonians should work together toward Oregonian suffrage — a system in which adults who live in Oregon can vote in Oregon elections, including voters who are not U.S. citizens.”
Essentially, you have shown outright disregard for the rights that the privilege of citizenship grants. God help us all. We must stand up and object to this sort of thing. As was once said by someone, evil prevails when good men and women do nothing to stop it. I offer below the legal definition of U.S. citizenship so you can better understand the processes that leads to citizenship and rights associated thereto.
“A citizen is a person who, by place of birth, nationality of one or both parents, or naturalization is granted full rights and responsibilities as a member of a nation or political community.”
— Jim Tarala, Bend
Nothing to hide
Eric Trump recently turned over phone records to the House Jan. 6 Committee. In so doing, he decried the committee’s “witch hunt” and proclaimed that he had “nothing to hide.” Yet, in an earlier deposition with the New York State Attorney General’s office, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 500 times.
“Nothing to hide,” Eric?
— Rob Brazeau, Bend
Financial literacy is not enough
In response to the recent article “Summit Shows Wealth Gap for Minority Homeowners,” Alex Phan recommends financial literacy. While financial literacy is a start, it ignores the lengthy history in our country of home owning obstacles for minorities: redlining; the failure of FHA to lend to people of color and predatory lending, to name a few. Financial literacy alone will not compensate for the historical inequities.
— Margy Lim, Bend
Nobody bought my vote
In an article in the Jan. 15 edition of The Bulletin, Rep. Cliff Bentz claims the presidential election wasn’t stolen but instead “bought.” Time for a reality check. As a registered nonaffiliated voter I can assure you no one bought my vote nor the thousands upon thousands of other voters across our nation of all political persuasions. Any friends and relatives I have who are Republicans, all voted, with the exception of one, not so much for Biden as it was for what it would take to get Trump out of the White House. While at this time it looks like Joe Biden isn’t destined to be one of our most popular presidents, at least he is not a conspiracy spreading, egotistical, narcissistic, dishonest, vindictive and congenital, pathological, unrepentant liar. There are many hardworking, respective, honest Republican politicians trying their best to repair and keep the Republican Party glued together. It would be nice if Mr. Bentz was on board with that instead of making lame excuses.
— Thomas Hart, Bend
