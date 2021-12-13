I read in a recent edition that Bend’s urban heat island effect is 14th highest in the nation.
Could it possibly be that the density of housing and other construction, as mandated by Salem, with associated pavement, roofing, light and heat reflection, A/C and heating, etc. could partially be to blame?
Urban areas overall have been warming, probably due to said heat island, while rural areas have overall been cooling. Interesting, isn’t it?
— Donna K. Becker, Bend
State falls down on rental assistance
How our state has handled rental assistance (“Software glitches send emergency checks to the wrong landlords”) is nothing short of scandalous. First, people have waited beyond the expiration date of the program before their claims could be processed, then some of the checks have the wrong routing numbers so they can’t be cashed, then the checks go to the wrong landlords. Astonishing. People’s lives are dependent on this program. I can only imagine the stress of living with a promise of help for nearly two years as the state fails you over and over again. My suspicion is that most of the people who depend on this program are ‘paycheck to paycheck’ people — the working poor. When will we agree as the taxpayers in this state to invest in the necessary tools to support our most vulnerable citizens as they work to provide a life for themselves and their families. If we cannot commit to following through on our promises to our citizens, shame on us.
— Barbara Punch, Prineville
Is climate change the leading threat?
Carbon dioxide, plus other gases, are accumulating in the atmosphere creating the “greenhouse” effect. With a rising world population of eight billion humans (I was born in 1940 when the number was 2.3 billion) there are more cars driven, homes heated and concrete produced, all emitting greenhouse gases. So, overpopulation is the main threat as it is responsible for a warming earth and most environmental problems.
Few political leaders and environmental groups are discussing overpopulation. I believe it is a topic deemed “politically incorrect.” Businesses have developed a growth model that depends upon an increase in people. We sacrifice the environment for propriety. Racial and religious issues play a part.
If we place our emphasis on controlling the production of greenhouse gas and ignore population, we will continue to have problems with livability. Converting to electric cars and homes may mitigate warming, but where will the required electricity come from? Do we want to cover the landscape with bird-killing wind generators or electric panels? Rising numbers of people will negate some of the progress made by green technology and generate a need for more food and water.
The negative impact of overpopulation is easy to observe in Bend. Old timers can recall green fields, now paved over for houses and native forested areas denuded to make room for development. We invade wildlife habitat for recreation in rapidly increasing numbers. Housing prices are elevated with increasing demand and, with rising use of our aquifer, wells are going dry.
— George Petersen, Redmond
Bicycling tensions
I ride my bike on the streets and bike lanes in northeast Bend three or four times per week. It’s usually a great ride, except when someone in a motor vehicle ruins it.
Recently, I was preparing to cross the railroad tracks on Cooley Road when the lights started flashing. I was concerned that the gates would hit me, so I quickly turned around to get out of the way. As I was turning, I saw a red Mercedes Benz sports car approaching the railroad crossing. Instead of slowing down to stop for the flashing lights and to allow me to escape the gates, the driver sped up, raced over the tracks past me and cut me off in the process.
I immediately signaled my displeasure by using a common rude gesture with my gloved hand. The bearded driver returned the gesture. But that wasn’t enough for him. He pulled over to the side of the road, waited for me to ride past and spit on me.
Although this incident was particularly bad, problems with drivers are common when biking in Bend. In fact, I rode my bike for about 25 years in the Washington, D.C., area, and Washington drivers are more courteous to bikers than those in Bend.
So … what can I do? I can’t change the attitude toward bikes that Bend drivers have. But I’m going to keep riding. And I’m going to keep watching every motor vehicle at all times because I know that they simply can’t be trusted.
— Cary Harmon, Bend
