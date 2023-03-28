Letters to the editor: Bring your own shopping cart?; No bridge to nowhere; Regarding the article: Lobbyists, banking industry helped water down rules”; Thank you Mr. Wayman; Elizabeth Justema for Bend-La Pine Schools
I cannot believe what the grocery stores are doing to our shopping. First, they want us to check ourselves out and now they want us to bring our own bags. It was not enough to start charging and giving us those heavy plastic bags but now they want us to still shop there and will not be providing us with a choice of using their bags by buying but no bags at all. Maybe we should not shop there at all? What is next? Bring our own baskets?
—Ann Richardson, Culver
No bridge to nowhere
I’ve enjoyed the recent columns submitted by some wise owls who live in our “forest.”
Allan Bruckner wrote an excellent column about the $20 million price tag for a ped/bike path to nowhere, that already has two close routes. Some money could be spent on Homestead/ Elk Meadow area. Since annexation in 2010, nothing has been done. Utility cuts, tree root damage resulting in 2” cracks are common. Too late for crack or chip seal.
Jack Holt was spot on about the homeless issue. Until the state rolls back the legalization of drugs, revisits Measure 110, quit throwing more free money out, and allow the justice system to prosecute and hold people accountable nothing will change.
— Terry Brown, Bend
Regarding the article: Lobbyists, banking industry helped water down rules
Your article belongs in the editorial page, not in the business section. Nowhere in the article did I read what those regulations were before the changes were made and what those changes were. Instead all I read about was a political diatribe against specific people and how money was spent to influence politicians and bankers.
Why not list the changes made and then let the reader decide whether those changes were the cause of the bank problem?
— Osmond Bates, Black Butte Ranch
Thank you Mr. Wayman
I am so thrilled to read Thomas R. P. Wayman is hoping to breathe new life into Petersen Rock Garden. I am of a long ago generation and fell in love with the garden on my first visit as a youth. It was the closest thing we had to Disneyland. I’d always stop to revisit the grounds passing through the area throughout my long life.
I hope the children today are not so sophisticated that they cannot marvel at the time it took Rasmus Christian Petersen to collect the rocks for the monuments. Then the hours, about 1938 or so, when he began his endeavors to create such an array of displays until his death in 1952. He enriched my life with such a simple idea that he devoted so much of his life to it.
Best wishes to Mr. Wayman.
— Earline Wasser, Kralendijk, Bonaire
Elizabeth Justema for Bend-La Pine Schools
The upcoming Bend-La Pine School Schools board election May 16 has seemingly taken on greater importance as politicians and parents show greater interest in all things educational. For this and other reasons, my wife and I strongly support the candidacy of Elizabeth Justema for the Zone 7 school board position.
As a successful high school teacher at Summit High, Justema will bring to the school board a special understanding of many of the topics public education is faced with these days. Specifically, among other issues, she will be able to offer insight into the recent controversial topic of AP classes since she has taught the difficult course of AP U.S. History. In addition, Justema, sensing a need of students and parents alike, developed and taught a popular personal finance course for high school students at Summit High.
These are just two examples of why Justema would be an asset for the Bend-La Pine School Board. Again, we strongly urge you to vote for Elizabeth Justema for the Zone 7 school board position.
— Marilyn and Bob Almquist, Bend
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
