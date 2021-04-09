Boost renewable energy
Oregon communities, especially environmental justice communities (BIPOC, rural & coastal and low-income Oregonians) need opportunities. Clean energy projects create good jobs and local economic and resiliency benefits.
House Bill 2021, as amended, would create good, well-paying, local jobs in the renewable energy sectors that incentivize local projects that are good for communities and reduce pollution by achieving 100% clean energy as soon as possible.
HB 2021 would require that Oregon be powered by 100% clean electricity as soon as possible (no later than 2040).
100% Clean Energy for All means: all of Oregon’s electricity generated using renewable or emissions-free resources; good jobs that hire local Oregonians, pay prevailing wage and provide apprenticeship opportunities; and community-based projects that increase independence, energy affordability and disaster resilience.
HB 2021 is rooted in the idea that our electricity system should support opportunities such as living-wage jobs, workforce equity and energy resilience while also minimizing burdens to environmental justice communities. Each utility will convene a Community Benefits and Impacts Advisory Group to guide this work.
This bill is a must for Oregon to reduce our carbon emissions so that we can minimize the effect of climate change. Please call or write state Reps. Jason Kropf or Jack Zika to encourage them to pass HB 2021.
— Craig Mackie, Camp Sherman
Lopez for Redmond schools
A vote for Keri Lopez for Redmond School District position #4 will ensure that our children will have the opportunity to receive the best education possible.
Keri wants our students back in the classroom five days a week for education, as well as developing social skills with activities like sports, drama and music. Keri will fight to have diversity and inclusion in our schools.
As a college student in Central Oregon, Keri was instrumental in securing the funding for the Oregon State University -Cascades campus in Bend. She testified at the Oregon Legislature with former state Rep. Ben Westlund to gain funding for the college. She was part of the first graduating class from the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in 2003.
As her grandmother, I am very proud to endorse Keri Lopez for the Redmond School Board.
—Jo Anne Sutherland is former Redmond city manager
Improve recycling in southern Deschutes County
People have home-based recycling just about everywhere else in Deschutes County. It is time to bring south Deschutes County out of the Dark Ages! A proposal is being considered to divert excess fees into a fancy new public recycling center in Sunriver. Those fees are collected from the garbage service customers and should be used to subsidize home-based recycling. Unmonitored public centers, like Sunriver’s, allow for indiscriminate dumping, while home-based recycling promotes a cleaner and more marketable stream. The proposed new facility will just move the problems to a new location. When a bin of contaminated recycling leaves the center, does it go to a landfill? Filling up our landfills is not good for any of us, and not what we intended when we make the effort to recycle properly.
If you live in south Deschutes County, now is the time to advocate for the adoption of home-based recycling. The fancy new public center proposed to benefit Sunriver could become the most expensive recycling center in the state, and the most inconvenient for those that live outside of Sunriver.
Take the time to contact your hauler and your county commissioners and let them know you want your excess garbage fees to be spent wisely. Let them know you want home-based recycling that is sensible and more convenient.
It is time to make the change before the Sunriver special deal is done!
— Mark McConnell, Sunriver