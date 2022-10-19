Typewriter

I am writing to endorse Bill Kuhn for Deschutes County treasurer.

The county treasurer is responsible for the receipt and deposit of public funds collected from customers, taxpayers and other government partners that pay for the delivery of county services to the citizens of Deschutes County . The Treasurer also manages the county’s cash, banking relationships and a $200 million investment portfolio. With over $600 million in annual revenue, the position requires an individual with significant experience in banking, investments and cash management.

