I am writing to endorse Bill Kuhn for Deschutes County treasurer.
The county treasurer is responsible for the receipt and deposit of public funds collected from customers, taxpayers and other government partners that pay for the delivery of county services to the citizens of Deschutes County . The Treasurer also manages the county’s cash, banking relationships and a $200 million investment portfolio. With over $600 million in annual revenue, the position requires an individual with significant experience in banking, investments and cash management.
With his lengthy career in the banking and finance industry, retiring recently as the Bend market president for First Interstate Bank, Bill Kuhn has the necessary experience to be the next Deschutes County Treasurer. As the former county treasurer, I had the pleasure of working with Bill as he directly supported the banking relationship with Deschutes County. Additionally, as a long time Oregonian and resident of Deschutes County for the last 31 years, Bill has deep relationships in the region that will help him be successful as the next Deschutes County Treasurer.
Vote for Bill Kuhn for county treasurer at the upcoming election.
— Greg Munn is the treasurer and chief financial officer of Washington County and formerly held those positions in Deschutes County.
Christine Drazan for Governor
Oregon has been locked up for 40 years by Democratic governors. Christine Drazan is a solid, competent leader. Even if you don’t agree with all of her policies, there can be no doubt that Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson are both Brown II and mean more dismal statistics for our state. Education? Fourth lowest scores in the country. Taxes? One of the highest income tax burdens in the nation. Cost of housing and homelessness, on par with our friends to the north and south. Both Kotek and Johnson have supported higher income and gas taxes. Until this election, Johnson was an elected Democratic politician for 20 years. If you like how things are going, vote Kotek or Johnson. Oregon, with a little resolve we can do better. If you think it is time to shed the progressive policies of Brown, Kotek and Johnson, vote for Drazan.
— Shannon Polen, Bend
Vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner
Why do we elect representatives? Possibly to represent us? Yet, in these politically divisive times, we are left to wonder who can represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional district, which includes much of Central Oregon. Jamie McLeod-Skinner is just such a person.
As a resident of the country roads near Terrebonne, Jamie is no stranger when it comes to issues facing Central Oregon. Jamie is currently a Jefferson County Education Service District board member. As such, she is quite used to being a public servant for our local communities.
In addition, our wildfires, of which have been occurring with devasting effect to Central Oregon, is a subject Jamie has much experience in. As the interim city manager for Talent, Jamie aided in wildfire recovery, and pressured federal resources to rebuild this damaged area. Furthermore, if elected, Jamie’s priorities will not only center around addressing recovery from wildfires, but also trying to prevent them, via proposing climate change mitigating legislation.
Finally, what makes Jamie best for serving us in Washington, D.C., is that she, unlike many politicians, does not take money from corporations. With no financial conflict-of-interest, Jamie’s loyalties are with her constituents.
To all those reading this, liberal or conservative, old or young, a lifelong Central Oregonian or a newcomer, I urge you to cast your ballot for Jamie McLeod-Skinner this November.
A vote for Jamie is a vote for Central Oregon.
— Harrison Sky Wiltse, Bend
