Bet on Betsy

A bet on Betsy is the best bet. Left turn might be the ditch, right turn might hit a wall. A proven track record in business, a government agency, the state legislature, promoting Bybee Lakes Hope Center and OMIC are known accomplishments of Betsy Johnson. A middle of the road approach will put us on the centerline to Oregon’s future. There are many side and single issues, but the most important single-issue is to bring all sides together with a proven leader who has the experience and knowledge to address our challenges and opportunities today and tomorrow. Good, better, Betsy.

