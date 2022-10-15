A bet on Betsy is the best bet. Left turn might be the ditch, right turn might hit a wall. A proven track record in business, a government agency, the state legislature, promoting Bybee Lakes Hope Center and OMIC are known accomplishments of Betsy Johnson. A middle of the road approach will put us on the centerline to Oregon’s future. There are many side and single issues, but the most important single-issue is to bring all sides together with a proven leader who has the experience and knowledge to address our challenges and opportunities today and tomorrow. Good, better, Betsy.
— Gale Jacobs, West Linn
Things wrong with campaigns
I find it ridiculous that politicians long time or want to be slam there opponents instead of putting forth plans for the coming term. I also see that long-term politicians who have spent years in office now shouting out about things that should have been done years while they were in office but now in this election they say now they wish to work on it. I also believe that no campaign money should be allowed from out of state money, business or private for state offices. A business or person from another state should have no say so how are state is run and that includes political parties and seat holders in other states or Washington, D.C.
—Richard Fondren, Redmond
Thanking you for helping us
My wife and I would like to thank all the people that are in the health care and emergency services for their aid even when off-duty.
My wife has had several occasions when out of the house, where she has fallen or been very unsteady. She has been diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis and has essential tremors. Sometimes with these neurologic symptoms she has problems with balance and movement. For example, we were having lunch at a restaurant sitting in tall bar chairs when she reached for her cane and fell out of the chair.
There was a lady at this restaurant that was at my wife’s side to help in seconds.
She informed us that this is what she does and took control, making sure that my wife was O.K.
Another time when we leaving a restaurant, my wife was having problems walking, when another lady stepped forward indicating she was a nurse and could help. She made sure that my wife was stable enough to continue, and then helped in walking my wife to our car.
We also want to thank all the other people that have come to our aid when she has difficulties with her balance and movement. It means a lot to us, and we want to thank you.
—Ted Berry, Bend
Elect Schmidt and Tatom
When we vote in this election we’re selecting someone for a huge job. We research candidate’s qualifications and decision making skills plus job experience. This is a critical part of hiring someone for a significant role in an organization. Now we will hire those who will make decisions about county assets as Deschutes county commissioners. We can hire or elect someone who has been working for the benefit of our community. This is the experience of Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom.
I watched the Sept. 28 meeting when Patti Adair and Tony DeBone decided to change zoning of 710 acres of agricultural lands to allow a rural housing project to move forward. You can watch the September 28th meeting on their website, to see how they make this important decision. During that hearing it became apparent they don’t understand the impact of climate change on water availability and fire risks. Their expressions were inconsistent with science and experience.
Expect employees to study an agenda and be prepared to discuss and make decisions based on science and land use laws. Adair and DeBone missed the mark on that one. They decided to change the zoning of that acreage to allow developers to come to the table to make their case for changing the landscape of rural space. This at a time when climate change is impacting water availability and fire risks.
Let’s hire someone who understands climate change impacts; vote for Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom.
— Gloria Olson, Redmond
