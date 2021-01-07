Bentz said in a statement Dec. 15, “I have joined many of my colleagues in asking for a congressional investigation and review into what has happened in states where election irregularities have been observed.”
That is his first mistake, and he made the decision over 2 weeks before being sworn into his position as U.S. representative for the 2nd District of Oregon. Apparently, Rep. Bentz wasn’t planning on taking his oath to uphold the Constitution seriously. He has aligned himself with a number of right-wing politicians who are thinking about their careers’ and not their constituents. There are no proven election irregularities — yes, there have been many allegations, and none of them have been substantiated.
Vice President Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former U.S. Rep . for Oregon’s 2nd district Greg Walden have all stated that the November election was a fair election. Our country is in the middle of a pandemic, and we need our elected officials to be working together. The far right is far wrong, Mr. Bentz, please work to help your district and not just establishing yourself with the far wrong.
—Joe Craig, Bend
Welcome Cliff Bentz. Your participation in the GOP attempt to subvert a fair and legitimate election is a choice to sanction attacks on our democracy. It is clear now and should have been clear before this, that joining in this act has fueled the domestic terrorist attack on our Capitol. To call it a “demonstration gone bad” as you have, is deeply irresponsible just as it is to ignore that the POTUS has encouraged violence for years.
Your record as a legislator has started with a significant choice to align with party leadership that has welcomed and propagated support from the lawless, the pathologically angry and the violent. In contrast, Mitt Romney provides rational and honest GOP leadership. Mr. Romney very clearly describes your choice of leadership and accountability in this situation when he asks “Has ambition so eclipsed principle?” There is a way forward through the deep divisions in our state and our country. As Romney says: “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership.” Please tell us the truth Mr. Bentz.
— Jean Sullivan Carlton, Bend
Rep. Cliff Bentz should, at the very least, be ashamed he and other Republicans fell under Trump’s spell and were more interested in their personal gain than in their constituents’ interests. It is time to denounce Trump’s treasonous speech and actions as well as call for his removal from office immediately through Article 25.
— Bonnie Kenner, Redmond
The insurrection Wednesday was the inevitable result of promoting Trump’s lies that the election was stolen. The news media somewhat misstate the case when they call the rioters at the Capitol “Trump supporters.” Rather, they are Trump believers — they believe themselves to be patriots; they sincerely believe the presidential election was stolen. Their love of country is being manipulated by people who know better, such as our congressional Rep . Cliff Bentz. Mr. Bentz, like myself, is an attorney. He is perfectly capable of reading the numerous court opinions rejecting Trump’s challenges to the Pennsylvania election; he certainly understands they had no merit. Instead of telling his constituents the truth, he has knowingly and deliberately affirmed Trump’s lies by voting to question the Pennsylvania vote.
This insurrection, this loss of life, was the inevitable result of such conduct. Mr. Bentz, and all the other Trump supporters who persist in perpetrating this fraud, have blood on their hands.
— Karon Johnson, Bend
Thank you, Richard Lance, for your “My Nickel’s Worth” on Jan. 7. You question how seriously Redmond’s Mayor George Endicott takes this COVID-19 health crisis. I think it best to let Mayor Endicott answer that in his own words. In a recent Bulletin, Mayor Endicott is quoted as saying, “In some respects, losing your livelihood is akin to losing your life.” Too bad we can’t get a response to that quote from some of the many Oregonians that have lost their lives to COVID-19.
— Carla Gullickson, Redmond
