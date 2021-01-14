Cliff Bentz took less than a week to ignore the congressional oath of office he took Jan. 3. Recall that President-elect Joe Biden received over 7 million more popular votes and 74 more electoral college votes than the incumbent. Despite over 60 court cases and 90 judges finding that claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election were unsubstantiated, Mr. Bentz joined 146 other Republicans and voted to ignore the will of the people and overturn the election results.
He should know better. He is an attorney. He knows the law. He, like all of us, heard the hour long phone conversation the president had with the Georgia secretary of state pressuring him to “find votes” and ”recalculate.” In the United States, it’s not who yells the loudest, makes the most unsubstantiated claims and bullies the most election officials to change results who earns the office. It is the person the people choose with their votes. That is democracy.
So do us a favor, Mr. Bentz. Take the American flag pin off of your lapel. You’re not fooling anyone. We can clearly see by your actions that your allegiance is not to our country, democracy, or the Constitution, but to your political party and maintaining power at any cost. Shameful.
— Ginny Adams, Sunriver
Rep. Cliff Bentz should be removed from office, as three days after he was sworn to protect and defend the United States of America from enemies, both foreign and domestic, he for voted to reject the Electoral College votes from the state of Pennsylvania for Joe Biden. There was no voter fraud, the secretary of state approved the votes and Joe Biden won.
Under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Section 3 states “no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
The Bulletin reported that Rep. Cliff Bentz, Oregon’s sole Republican member of Congress, said in an interview impeachment wouldn’t be a “productive exercise.” He also said “Trump shouldn’t resign.”
The residents of the 2nd Congressional District need a representative who supports the U.S. Constitution and works to improve the lives of citizens, and Bentz should not continue to support domestic terrorists. Cliff Bentz should resign.
— Jerry Hubbard, Sunriver
When U. S. Rep. Cliff Bentz was elected to Oregon’s District 2, I was hopeful. His record suggested commonsense and bipartisan skills. But his first official act challenged certifying the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This encouraged conspiracy theorists, who sided with President Donald Trump, falsely claiming he and Mike Pence had won the election. This fantasy was debunked in over 50 lawsuits and disputed by Democratic and Republican election officials in every state. Moreover, it led to violent armed insurrection by Trump supporters who occupied the U.S. Capitol and prevented the Congress from doing their constitutional duty, an act of sedition. So, Rep. Bentz, what kind of Republican are you?
Full disclosure: I come from three generations of Midwestern Republicans and have associated them with family values, fiscal restraint, law and order and taking responsibility for one’s actions. We need to have those conservative ideals represented, but President Trump has violated them attempting to remake Republicans in his image: corrupt, immoral, anti-democratic and delusional. Like all would -be fascist dictators, Trump promised to make the country great again by denigrating and persecuting some “other” who was victimizing fellow citizens, blaming Mexicans first, then blacks, gays, women, finally Democrats and even Republicans who disagreed with him. Trump claimed journalists were “enemies of the people” and replaced them with his propagandists who invented “alternative facts” and QAnon conspiracy theories. In this way, 74,000 voters were conned into voting for his reelection and lost. So, Rep . Bentz are you a traditional or Trump Republican?
— Don Kunz, Bend
How did we get here? Is this who we really are?
Retired Republican U.S. Sen . Alan K. Simpson tells us: “Part of the Republican Party is heading toward cultism, and there are various kinds,” “There’s the homophobe cult, the abortion cult, the conspiracy cult and the no-mask cult. There’s the follow-law-and-order cult and the get-government-out-of-your-life-and-leave-me-alone-cult. “Hate,” Alan Simpson says, speaking of toxic partisanship and cultural tribalism, “corrodes the container it is carried in.”
The Trump cult has shown the world that it embraces all of these cults and has inflicted domestic terrorism on all of us. Yes, this is who we really are.
The recent chamber of commerce discussion by newly elected Central Oregon legislators was an example of the choices we face. Here is what I heard. Sen. Tim Knopp led off stating a goal of getting our small businesses open by getting big government off their backs. Rep. Jason Kropf addressed the same goal and proposed a concrete, science-based, care for yourself AND your neighbor, empowering plan: wear your mask, wash your hands, get the vaccine when you can, we will save lives and livelihoods and reopen safely.
COVID-19, with the worst times still ahead, and cults are the enemies assaulting us, not a specter “big government” and not the need to wear a .5 oz mask.
We are the democracy in this country. You and I. Do your part. Vote for someone not defined by a cult. Leave the violence and the hate and the blame behind.
— Steve Carlton, Bend
One of Rep. Cliff Bentz’s first acts as Oregon’s newest congressional representative was to voice support for those who question the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election. He should reconsider that position and get on the right side of history. As a law school graduate, Bentz presumably gained sufficient knowledge of the Constitution to know that there is no legitimate constitutional basis for challenging Biden’s election. Even if he did not, that more than 60 state and federal judges found no such basis should provide him a clue. History will not look favorably on lawmakers who cynically chose politics over law and reason.
Bentz, therefore, should give more thought to his decisions going forward. His entry into national politics was a decidedly inauspicious beginning.
— Rob Brazeau, Bend
