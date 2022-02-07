As a 17-year-resident of Bend as well as a declared candidate for mayor, I appreciated Councilor Megan Perkins showing up Sunday in Drake Park for an informal public forum Q&A session regarding the houseless situation in Bend and how the City Council is working to address it.
Our elected and appointed leaders need to take the lead to bring a spirit of listening, cooperation, and civility back to all our political discussions. Listening to the dozens of questions from individuals from all over the city, it is crystal clear to me that:
There is a distinct need for routine civic engagement utilizing the 13 Neighborhood Associations and the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance.
A return to public City Council meetings using whatever facility can be set up to safely handle at least 50-75 attendees.
I hope that our elected officials will listen and learn from the residents of Bend to find more effective solutions to our problems and in that process produce a greater sense of common unity for a wonderful and giving city
Councilor Perkins took a first step, Sunday and while it probably wasn’t easy for her to hear what was said to her, hopefully, this example of civic engagement, will be emulated by the other City Council members. Furthermore, our police and fire departments should join these discussions. Please read my guest column published by The Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2019, “Listening and Learning on the Bend City Council.”
— Chris Piper is a candidate for mayor of Bend.
College sports and professional athletes
I support college sports and have been thrilled with the increased opportunities for women since Title IX passed in 1972. However, I do not support colleges being the training ground for professional athletes, and the enormous amount of money spent on sports programs. To me, college is for acquiring academic knowledge and skills. If people, want to focus on sports in college why don’t we have “Sports Schools”, like the trade schools many high schools have or are affiliated with. People could spend half their day at the sports school and then half the day at college, if they are interested in academics. Sports schools would have their own funding sources (from all the TV rights, shoe and clothing companies, etc.) and colleges and universities could concentrate on academics, and research. I strongly believe in physical activities, so I wouldn’t eliminate PE classes or club sports programs. In fact if I had my way, everyone would be required to take PE each term so as to develop another lifelong skill/habit.
— Jan Hildreth, Bend
Allow campaign finance measures on the ballot
The Secretary of States’ Office has notified filers of initiative petitions 43, 44, and 45, of plans to reject all three of these on the grounds that they did not include the “full text” of the section in Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). Bad decision.
The office’s argument was actually promoted by a union, UFCW (which funded Sec. Fagan’s election last year to the tune of $50K). UFCW argued the three IPs are invalid without the full text of the bribery section in ORS. The IPs did include text of the affected subsection of the ORS. As recently as 2020, secretary of states’ office approved IPs that only include affected subsection text of ORS and not the entire section. This represents the first time that Oregon’s secretary of state has used the “full text” rationale to disqualify an initiative petition.
Regarding campaign finance reform, in 2020, Oregon voters overwhelmingly passed ballot Measure 107, which amended our constitution to permit campaign contribution limits and other CFRs. That measure was approved by every district in Oregon and received more yes votes than any ballot measure in Oregon history. Despite this, the legislators failed to enact the CFRs in the 2021 legislative session, ergo the filers of IPs 43-45 were enabling voters to enact the reforms.
The 2021 legislators and now, SOS Fagan’s decision blatantly ignore the popular vote and the will of the people of Oregon.
Secretary Fagan, reverse your decision.
— Susan Cobb, Sisters
