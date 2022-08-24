Bend is at a crossroads that will determine the fate of the city for generations to come. Yes, we need to build more affordable and middle housing. At the same time, we need to preserve trees and open space that help combat climate change — the existential threat facing us and our children. With smart, sustainable planning we can do both.
Unfortunately, this is not the path we are on right now which encourages development with few checks and balances on its negative environmental impacts. This, along with a belief in the unproven “trickle-down” theory that building more market rate and above housing will fix the affordable housing crisis threaten to make Bend a bigger, but less liveable, less healthy city. Concerned and engaged residents who advocate for responsible, sustainable growth should be praised instead of being labeled NIMBYs. The 13 Neighborhood Associations of Bend are recognized by City Council to support public involvement and to better hear concerns about land use, safety, environmental and other urgent issues affecting our community.
Prominent in the City Council’s 2022-2023 Goals for Environmental and Climate is the following action item: “Revise development code and other relevant standards to protect trees while balancing housing affordability and natural resource preservation.” Let’s pull together to work with city leadership and developers to create a model of smart growth that we can all be proud of!
– Karen Bergsvik is chair of the Southern Crossing Neighborhood Association.
Public should be compensated for canals
Regarding your article “Tangle over who speaks for the trees”: Whenever an authority makes such a fantastical claim as “Piping, the district says, could have kept irrigation water flowing until September this year,” I lose any confidence in that authority being forthright or telling the truth. If piping the canal can double the length of time to deliver a finite allotment of water, it requires the current canal loss be more than half again that finite allotment. I now doubt Arnold Irrigation has measured the actual loss in the current canal and therefore have not done a cost benefit analysis or have looked for the lowest cost/benefit ratio.
If your deed shows a 25-foot canal maintenance easement, can Arnold irrigation seize 50 feet for construction as they claim? Is Arnold prepared to compensate property owners to move structures, for damage from blasting to trees and structures, for trees removed to facilitate construction and to rehabilitate the construction area? Also, any water “saved” by piping will not be left in the Deschutes unless the allotment is reduced in perpetuity. Water not used by senior rights will flow to junior rights. Therefore for the public to be compensated for the expenditure of public funds to construct a private pipeline, the allotment should be reduced by some amount, that reduction returned to the public, and it left in the Deschutes and kept safe from water users downstream for all time. There’s more here than meets the eye.
– David Zimmerman, Bend
The real cost of lower Snake River dams
Behold the guest column filled with self-serving misinformation by the CEO of Central Electric Cooperative, Dave Markham. His July 31 piece on the Lower Snake River Dams (LSRDs) claims dams face “extinction”; quite the attempt at jujitsu! What is going on right now is a massive propaganda campaign by the northwest hydropower establishment. They don’t want citizens to know how much these four dams really cost, and that we pay for it, one way or another.
Dams are expensive to maintain. Our “low rates” are low because taxpayers are subsidizing the costs. Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has already borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government just to keep LSRDs solvent, and soon, the LSRD turbines need to be replaced. Those future costs have not arrived yet. It is unrealistic for LSRDs to continue to operate without BPA going further in debt to the U.S. Treasury: No tears shed by public utility district execs there.
– Monica Tomosy, Sisters
When they have to tell you that "really, we're not NIMBYs"... it's kind of a giveaway.
