Bend is at a crossroads that will determine the fate of the city for generations to come. Yes, we need to build more affordable and middle housing. At the same time, we need to preserve trees and open space that help combat climate change — the existential threat facing us and our children. With smart, sustainable planning we can do both.

Unfortunately, this is not the path we are on right now which encourages development with few checks and balances on its negative environmental impacts. This, along with a belief in the unproven “trickle-down” theory that building more market rate and above housing will fix the affordable housing crisis threaten to make Bend a bigger, but less liveable, less healthy city. Concerned and engaged residents who advocate for responsible, sustainable growth should be praised instead of being labeled NIMBYs. The 13 Neighborhood Associations of Bend are recognized by City Council to support public involvement and to better hear concerns about land use, safety, environmental and other urgent issues affecting our community.

davidw
davidw

When they have to tell you that "really, we're not NIMBYs"... it's kind of a giveaway.

