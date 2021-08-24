Bend is not looking out for kids
Both of my sons have attended Bend’s Bear Creek Elementary school over the last 8 years. It is a wonderful school that boasts Bend’s only Dual Immersion Language program. Over the years we have watched Bear Creek succeed while consistently been pushed to the back of the line for safety, structural updates, and security upgrades. At long last, Bear Creek, has been selected to be first in line for something!
The Bend City Planners have proposed a homeless camp directly adjacent to the field where my son has recess! Thanks for looking out for our kids “Planners.” Questions: Will illegal drug use be allowed at these camp sites and if not, where will they go to accomplish this? Have you ever seen a dirty syringe on a playground? Will sex offenders be vetted before they can camp next to an elementary school? Will there be a security sweep each morning to ensure there are no overflow “campers” on school grounds? Does the fact that Bear Creek is considered a low income school have anything to do with this?
Meanwhile the West Side laments “Save the Golf Course!” Now that I mention it… The golf course sounds like a great place to camp. I can’t believe we have to waste our time fighting to stop a homeless camp from being placed next to an elementary school. You won’t be hearing the last of this Bend City Planners.
— Russ Amundson, Bend
Two wins, Kozowski and Hummel
Yay, two pieces of good news. First, former deputy Eric Kozowski wins his lawsuit against Sheriff Shane Nelson and Deschutes County. Only bad part was that Nelson only has to personally pay $10,000 instead of the full $1,000,000 awarded. Deschutes county insurance provider will pay that portion. Second good news is that John Hummel will not run again for district attorney.
David Roth, Bend
County should lead on fighting virus
The deteriorating public health situation in Deschutes County was highlighted in recent days in lead international stories in The Associated Press, Washington Post and other publications. Undeniably, we now live in a COVID breeding ground amid skyrocketing case counts, full ICU capacity diverting those with other serious afflictions and traumas, and deaths.
I spoke directly with Tony DeBone, Deschutes County Commissioner, who still believes indoor masking should not be required, only recommended. In Deschutes County, let’s take charge and be leaders when it comes to taking care of the lives of our citizens, rather being laggards, wishing that the virus would simply go away; It’s the time to be innovative and save lives. We are at war with a virus that doesn’t care to debate whether masks are recommended or required. The sole aim of the virus is to make every one of us sick and dead. Sorry to be blunt.
I strongly urge the county to allocate funds such that each member of the community is given a regular supply of surgical-grade masks and that indoor mask wearing be mandated and enforced throughout the county. The mandate should extend to private homes in which the elderly are cared for by non-family members. In Germany, there is rapid testing offered at no cost, literally on every block in major cities. Contract tracing and proof of vaccination is also required in many indoor spaces. Sadly, when I am in a restaurant or business within the county where mask wearing is not enforced, it’s really down to two choices: 1) don’t patronize the establishment and leave, or 2) scream at the unmasked and chase them out, all with the hope that they are not armed.
Let’s get real, Deschutes County. We are at war with a virus. We cannot afford to be at war with ourselves. Let’s act as if our lives depended on it.
— John Biestman, Bend
