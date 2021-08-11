I attended the Bend-La Pine School Board meeting on Aug. 10 and was shocked by the behavior of many of the audience members. Please note I am talking about behavior, not their opinion.
They hooted and screamed after the Pledge of Allegiance as if we were at a ball game. They were disrespectful to the health care worker by interrupting her and telling her where she should be looking, which ran into her time to speak.
One gave less-than-veiled threats based on the speaker’s personal religious beliefs. In front of me was a dog, smuggled in because it was clearly not a service dog.
What resonated with me was the fact that we were sitting in the seats of students who would never be allowed to behave in school like their parents were behaving. Is this the example these parents want to give to their children?
The school board invites opinions to be expressed, but audience members are there to observe a business meeting, not heckle and demand. I appreciate the board’s professionalism and dedication to its position. Board members have massive amounts of information, data, legalities and opinions to consider.
People can certainly disagree with their decisions, but they were elected by this community and deserve our thanks and respect.
— Heather McNeil, Bend
I could not agree more with Michael Funke’s letter about what CAN make America great. He very astutely wrote about the need to teach children the truth about how our country was founded and how its evolution of strength and prosperity was due to the free forced labor of millions of slaves.
Of course many conservatives are against this, because it seems more and more, we are seeing them turn their backs on facts and embracing lies, conspiracies and an overall tendency to just ignore reality. Climate change is another example of decades of them denying the scientific fact that the Earth is warming and we will be in trouble if something is not done to reverse the damage that was already happening years ago. Al Gore said it would be this way and he was right.
And finally we have COVID. I think Republicans will have to change their stance about being the “small government” and “pro -life” party. We have governors of red states overruling mask mandates in cities and towns that know masks help to stop the spread of a deadly disease that is now taking the lives of young people. The insanity of these people has no limit.
— Melinda Morse, Redmond
I find it increasingly difficult to understand how anyone can call themselves a proud Republican, or proud Democrat. For the last several years, each succeeding administration seems more partisan and dysfunctional.
The Republican Party is feckless and seems unable to develop legislation to benefit the American people; think health care.
The Democratic Party has moved so far left as to be unrecognizable. It has created unsecure borders allowing thousands to enter illegally, promote amnesty for those let in, piling up endless debt and facilitating major crime waves in major cities by defunding police and failing to prosecute criminals.
Worst of all is that truth has become a casualty in both our political system and mainstream media, which is now controlled by a few major corporations. Some media outlets — like Fox or CNN — favor one party or the other, so they report information that favors their party.
Even “fact checkers” disagree with other “fact checkers.” This is to say nothing of misinformation on social media. Individuals need to expose themselves to a variety of media sources in order to obtain balance in reporting.
Americans need to demand truth from our politicians and the media. Fox News reported that when a reporter was asked why some prominent politicians lie, the answer was “because they can.” Politicians who have become too partisan to maintain good judgment need to be replaced, along with those who have forgotten who they represent.
— Larry Nelson, Bend
