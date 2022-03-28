In the March 25th Bulletin story about Librarian Pia Alliende I couldn’t help but notice a contradiction. While decrying the banning of books about gender and race in other school districts around the country, she is “getting rid of literature that perpetuates racist stereotypes.” Isn’t this also banning books?
This a horrible mindset that has become prevalent in this country that if one doesn’t like or agree with something one just bans/cancels it. In the case of school libraries, maybe the parents should have a say as to what their children are exposed to and at what age. What is taught in these new books in the Redmond School District and are these books putting undue social/personal pressures on children? I hope not, let kids be kids.
— Tom Clark, Redmond
Locate library in Bend Central District
The Deschutes library board should consider locating a branch library in the Bend Central District. Proximity to the planned parkway overpass at Hawthorne Avenue for bikes and pedestrians will assure that kids, pedestrians and bicyclists from both the east and west sides will have safe and convenient access to a library branch. Keep any branch that is built ‘right sized.’ A large meeting/theater room is unnecessary. OSU-Cascades, COCC, churches and private organizations currently meet the community’s meeting room needs.
COCC and the Bend Park & Recreation District provide a wonderful variety of community enrichment programs. Library staff should work with them to identify programs currently missing from their curriculums and work together to supplement existing programs. No need to reinvent the wheel.
The library should bring books to the people. That is accomplished by thoughtfully locating branches. Build small branches in underserved neighborhoods. If branches are appropriately located they will be appreciated and used.
— Ken Brinich, Bend
Who supports Biden?
Of the many organizations publishing political surveys; most seemed to rank Biden’s performance as about 60% negative versus 40% positive — plus or minus. On occasions when this subject has come up, someone often asked “but, who are these 35%”? Aside from the built in 20% or so of bureaucrats and others on the government trough, there must be other more-or-less “normal” individuals with this view.
Finally, I thought, one has finally turned up in the Sunday’s Bulletin Opinion section where Frank Barnes lauded Biden for his brilliant leadership and varied successes. Alas, just in a more recent Bulletin, Warren Roberts showed that it was most probably only a joke. Undiscouraged, the goal to find someone supportive of Biden’s performance will go on.
— Jay Feinstein, Bend
Don’t pave Worrell park
What is the value of Worrell Wayside? 68 heat generating, ‘enough-for-now-but-not-tomorrow’ parking spots? 68 spots, while new homes will be limited to near zero parking & citizens asked to reduce driving, walk, ride a bike, or get a bus in the heat, snow and rain. “You can’t park at home, but you can at the Court House.” Are those needing the new parking more important than the average citizen?
Can you put a true value on a park built with boulders millions of years old? Or decades-old trees that clean the air poisoned by the cars that will use those parking spots? Or the creatures that call Wayside home & bring joy to those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of one? What value can be placed on a few moments of peace sitting among the trees before returning to the stress of life?
Will cutting and grinding Worrell Wayside into a parking lot really add beauty to our little town, or will it just become another ugly spot necessitating policing to ensure the “wrong people” don’t use it? Listen to Joni Mitchell:
“Don’t it always seem to go,
That you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone
They paved paradise put up a parking lot.”
— Patricia Dunlap, Bend
Resign Clarence Thomas
Clarence Thomas should, no must, resign now. If he resigns now he may save himself impeachment or a prison term.
There is no doubt that, Clarence Thomas, is not an impartial party and his decisions cannot be trusted. There is no question that when his wife, refers to “her best friend” that she is speaking about Clarence, since she apparently has done this in public many times.
As long as Clarence Thomas sits on the Supreme Court the decisions of the court cannot be trusted and thus the Supreme Court itself cannot be trusted to deliver impartial decisions.
There will be no justice in this great land of ours as long as he remains on the court. No Democrat, whatever their case, can trust the Court to deliver impartial decisions.
— Diana Hopson, Redmond
