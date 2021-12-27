I read with dismay the article reported in The Bulletin of another plan to kill predators on federal lands. Data from many disease ecology studies have clearly proven that reduction of predator numbers such as wolves, foxes and coyotes leads to increases in small mammal species that spread infectious diseases to humans and other animals.
That is a healthy, diverse predator population is needed to lower the numbers of other mammal species that carry plague, Lyme disease and other diseases that infect humans. On the other hand, not reducing predator species results in decreases of rodent populations that carry and then spread many harmful diseases to humans and other animals.
This is yet another misguided approach to wildlife management that will result in an increase of animals that carry infectious diseases among humans.
— Bruce Seal, Bend
Investigate Oregon
I see that the Department of Justice is going after Republican -led states that they feel are gerrymandering their House districts. As we all know our Democrat-led state has carved up Oregon in one of the worst gerrymandered districts. How does hooking up southeast Portland and Bend not make a gerrymandered district? Here’s hoping the U.S. Attorney for Oregon will ask his bosses to sue the state of Oregon for the mess they have made.
But then again he was appointed by the Democrat Biden administration, so he may show his bias to support a Democrat-gerrymandered state.
— David Roth, Bend
Tear out the dams
A recent article in The Bulletin states that fewer than 30% of respondents to a survey favored removal of the four lower Snake River dams. The fact that these dams are contributing to the Snake River salmon going extinct was not mentioned. The primary harm these dams do is to the young fish (smolts) that try to get from the rearing areas out to the ocean. The reservoirs slow the fish down, the delay causes up to 23% mortality at each dam as the young fish migrate downstream. Some get pureed in the turbines, some get lost in the huge pools, most are exposed for a longer time to predators and the reservoirs cause increased water temperatures and reduced oxygen levels. The wild sockeye have already gone extinct, the wild Chinook salmon and steelhead don’t have much time left, these fish are down to 1-2% of their historical numbers. Most fish biologists, including those in the Army Corp of Engineers, conclude that breaching the dams is the best chance for recovering these endangered fish.
The respondents to the survey opposed removal of the dams for fear it would increase energy costs. Studies have shown that the operational costs of these four dams exceed their revenues in most years. The dams are 50 years old and need new turbines. Wind and solar is cheaper to produce than hydro. Now is the time to breach them and save the Snake salmon from extinction.
— Craig Lacy, Bend
Give students a baby experience
I’m glad that Deschutes County will begin to address the issues mentioned in Sunday’s editorial.
Here’s the best idea I’ve ever found to help with the pregnancy issue: www.capahillsdale.net/baby-think-it-over.
In fact, when I worked in Child Protective Services, I convinced the director to try this idea out. Some group homes used the dolls. I recall one client in particular who said that experience made her decide not to get pregnant until she truly was ready.
Along with this, I think that young people should be encouraged to discuss what it takes to be at least an adequate parent. The numerous difficulties and disadvantages of parenthood also should be discussed.
— Donna Becker, Bend
