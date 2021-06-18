Avoid bias in the media
Why do some writers, including some writing for publications like The Economist, worry the press has a left-wing bias?
Consider this: A front-page headline in the Bulletin’s June 11 edition read “Poll: White extremist views strong in Oregon.” This headline was based on a poll, cited on Page A6, in which 40% of respondents answered they at least somewhat agreed with the statement “America must protect and preserve its White European heritage.”
Suppose the polling statement had been “America must protect and preserve its Black African heritage,” to which 40% agreed. Would the headline: “Poll: Black extremist views strong in Oregon,” be journalistically justifiable? Of course not; an unbiased, accurate headline for either would be, “Poll: Oregon values ethnic heritage.”
All polling is unreliable at best and often mischievous. No doubt someone might argue that the article may have omitted other more tendentious statements in the poll. Notwithstanding, based on what the paper actually printed, whoever wrote that headline either conceded their subliminal bias, or needs a refresher course in editorial objectivity.
— Terrence R. Van Oss, Sunriver
Open up Bend City Council meetings
It is far past time for the Bend City Council to open the council chamber doors to allow for public observation and comment. While it was important to hold council meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic via Zoom, the time has come to allow in-person true public comment. Continuing to hold Zoom meetings is not consistent with Oregon laws for public meetings once the health emergency has been met with widespread vaccinations.
Very few citizens follow the Zoom meetings. The Zoom meetings are very difficult to follow. Any attempt to follow comments and provide public comment is extremely difficult.
Please return our public process to the public. Hold public meetings and hearings in person.
— Patricia Stell, Bend
Pandemic is not over
The fact that the U.S. just recorded its 600,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday is splash of cold water on the faces of anyone who thinks we are done with this pandemic. While we should celebrate the progress, we have made in such a short amount of time, we should not forget that the virus is still killing Americans at a rate roughly five times higher than the average daily number of people killed in car crashes. The virus also is mutating, and new strains can be more contagious and lead to more serious health complications. So, not to be a wet blanket on the hot vax summer, but we must continue to take this virus seriously. The safe and effective vaccines are marvel of modern biopharmaceutical research. We need more people to take them, and we need our federal government to avoid any temptations to pass policies, like price setting, that would impede continued research and medical innovation. Even if you had COVID-19, the vaccine can still increase your protection against variants and the severity of reinfection.
I have days of tremendous opportunism and pride in how far we have come. But I still face that my son cannot yet get vaccinated and that the virus is spreading among the unvaccinated faster than ever. We should feel good about how far we have come but should not let this level of continued death and suffering stand as the finish line. Let’s keep working together to really put this pandemic behind us.
— Kim Gammond, Bend
Switch Oregon to more clean energy
As we move into the summer months, the drought we are experiencing here in the West is impossible to ignore. As a sixth generation Oregonian who grew up on farmland, I know the terrain of Central Oregon well, and I can see the drought effects in full swing. I can see the way-too-early parched grasses and the abundance of dry dust that I don’t remember from my childhood.
We are in for what could be another catastrophic wildfire season — threatening our land, communities and health. The reckoning of climate change is here — it should be acknowledged with bipartisan enthusiasm to create solutions and fast.
I encourage Oregonians to participate in the Oregon Clean Energy Opportunity, which includes the passing of three important bills designed to lessen the climate crisis and better the lives of our residents. Luckily, House Bill 2475, The Energy Affordability Act, has just been passed with bipartisan support! Only two more to go!
HB 2842, Healthy Homes: Support home upgrades to help improve the health of families across Oregon.
HB 2021 100%, Clean Energy for All: Create good, well-paying, local jobs in the renewable energy sector that incentivize local clean energy projects that are good for communities and reduce pollution by achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040.
Make a difference by contacting your legislator and telling them to vote “yes” on HB 2842 and HB 2021. Oregon is worth it.
For more information please visit www.oregoncleanenergy.org.
— Tara Redfield, Sisters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.