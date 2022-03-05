Really! Admiration of dictator and international criminal Vladimir Putin? Fox News, Donald Trump and their acolytes are destroying the freedom that allows them to say such things!
— William Raleigh, Bend
In 1910, the Bend Hydro Project was built on the Deschutes River by Newport Avenue. The Oregon Game Commission (now ODFW) required the new project have a fish ladder. In 1917, the Game Commission once again exerted their authority over the project and required the dam owners to enlarge the ladder so it could pass bigger fish. By the 1940s, the ladder had fallen into disrepair, and the power company was required to do the necessary repairs. In the 1960s, once again the ladder had fallen into disrepair but instead of doing the necessary repairs, Pacific Power promised to rebuild the dam and build a new ladder. They never did either. In addition to blocking passage, the turbines at the dam kill approximately 3,000 adult fish a year with it’s turbines as downstream migrating try to access the middle Deschutes. Millions of dollars have been spent above and below the project to provide fish passage and improve stream flows. It is the last significant barrier for fish from Big Falls to Wickiup Dam, 94 stream miles. The Upper Deschutes used to be one of the finest spring creek fisheries in North America.
PacifiCorp has stated they do not “feel” inclined to provide passage, the benefits do not justify the costs. I feel like it is their responsibility and they should bear the burden of the majority of the expenses to repair the damage they have done to our river and it’s fishery, according to a meeting Scott Bolton, a PacifiCorp vice president, had with the Bend Park & Recreation Board in 2020.
— Carol Lacy, Bend
Every adult Oregonian should do the math as it relates to the Oregon Legislature’s runaway spending of Oregon taxpayer money estimated at $1.4 billion, as stated in the March 2, Page A4 article “Oregon lawmakers vote to spend.”
Then they should voice their yea or nay on this pork barrel giveaway to their local tax-and-spend senator and/or representative. I’m sure the majority-voiced vote will loudly, and resoundingly, cry “nay.”
Why? Consider this.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the July 1, 2021, Oregon population to be 4.2+ million. Divide $1.4 billion by 4.2 million and you get an astounding (potential refund of) $333+ per person! For a family of four, it’s a whopping $1,333! A family of eight, $2,664!
I’m sure the wide majority of pandemic-stricken Oregonians behind on their rent, unable to pay their utility bills, helpless to put food on the table, and/or can’t afford to buy gas to get to and from work would appreciate that refunded money in their pocket rather than have it thrown at questionable projects, probably already eligible for federal funding, located way out in the most rural of Oregon’s areas.
To boot, chances are highly likely most residents will never see the benefits of their own ill-gouged, legislatively appropriated money. Just because you have it doesn’t mean you have to spend it. To correct the issue, adjust the tax rates biannually.
— Fred Couzens, Bend
Every month, Rich Belzer says Trump and the Republican Party will eliminate our democracy (latest in The Bulletin on Feb. 26) and throw grandma under the bus. This rhetoric, with strong support from the news media, got us Biden. Biden has basically appeased our potential enemies. Biden also wants to appease Iran, whose proxies are still launching missiles at us and allies in multiple places in the Middle East. Biden has eliminated our energy independence, opened our borders, supported continued decay of public schools, supported efforts to restrict free speech, and supported great expansion of welfare programs. Biden did very little to help Ukraine, although we knew Russia was coming. Further, Biden supports the alarmist New Green Deal, although science now has many questions as to the cause (eg. more radiation) and how effective CO2 reductions will be.
Would you believe Biden has made America great again? I have been a Democrat since 1972, but since the overt corruption of the Clintons, I can no longer support the Democratic Party. The Democrats have become elitist party for those with money and power. I hope Trump does not become president again, but that does not mean any alternative is good for our country.
— Quentin Stanko, Bend
