For years my friends told me I needed to meet Ari. I had seen his name in the newspaper whenever transportation or parks issues were discussed. He is a prominent figure in shaping the direction Bend is going. “You two have so much to talk about,” they said.
They were right.
I finally met Ariel Méndez when I attended a City Club forum of city managers in the region. We sat next to each other during the luncheon and talked policy. Méndez is a Stanford grad and instructor of political science at O.S.U. Cascades. Civics is my day job, and I can tell you, this guy knows the Constitution. He understands that democracy is a culture and participation is key. And he isn’t just talk – he serves. He shows up. As a father of three and husband to a medical provider, Ariel Mendez has plenty to do, and still he makes time for this town. He is calm and humble, has integrity and good ideas. Please join me in supporting him for City Council where he can preserve the wonders of our town while helping it grow responsibly.
— Amy Sabbadini, Bend
An open letter to Betsy Johnson
Run, Betsy, run! Jump, Betsy, jump! Dance to the tune played — and funded — by Phil Knight.
Wake up, Betsy!
Wake from the nightmare that has you running solely as Phil’s stalking horse. You are more than a lap behind. It’s way past time to stop being Phil Knight’s lap dog. Your continued candidacy serves no other purpose than to hand governance of Oregon to the one whom Knight really wants to see in Salem, serving Knight’s divisive and dangerous Republican agenda. Do yourself — and us — a favor. Step aside; stop dancing; stop running, Betsy.
— Paul White, Bend
Christine Drazan for governor
Oregon voters have a clear choice this election to turn things around. That choice is Christine Drazan.
Oregon has had a void in leadership for at least two decades. Failure to fix problems of crime, homelessness, education and to rely on tax increases are just the tip of the iceberg. Drazan has the answers to turn Oregon around in her “Roadmap for Oregon.”
The idea that Oregon can keep voting the same way and expecting a different result does not make sense. I think it is time to clean house and take the state back from a failed agenda. Let’s not make the same mistakes of the past.
Let’s elect Christine Drazan for new direction.
— John Brenneman, Bend
Deschutes County treasurer needs expertise
We have an opportunity to ensure we’ll have an experienced financial expert to oversee the management of our county’s finances by electing Bill Kuhn as Deschutes County Treasurer.
Bill has over 30 years of financial management experience right here in the county. He has directly supported the county with its banking needs as Bend President of First Interstate Bank. There’s no one in the community better prepared to serve as the steward of our more than $600 million in county revenues than Bill.
In addition to his financial acumen, Bill has been a staunch supporter of the non-profits serving Bend and Central Oregon volunteering his time, efforts and expertise. Under his watch, First Interstate has supported numerous local non-profits with grants for their operations and expansion. Bill personally has volunteered hundreds of hours to nonprofits; he has a passion and commitment to issues surrounding affordable housing and food insecurity. He has a proven understanding of and a commitment to our community.
We don’t need a businessperson or a tech expert to manage our money, we need a financier, and Bill Kuhn is that person. As someone who has known Bill or over twenty years, both as former client and by working with him in his volunteer efforts, I can attest to his ethics, financial knowledge and skill. That’s why I’m voting for him in the upcoming election and hope you will too.
— Jeff Robberson, Bend
