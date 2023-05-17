Watch the animation of an AR-15’s damage
Another mass shooting in America and once again an AR-style rifle is the killer’s weapon of choice.
Yet some continue to minimize the lethality of the AR, pointing to the small size of its .223 caliber bullet (see Letters, The Bulletin, April 7).
I ask those who hold this view to see The Washington Post’s 3D animation comparing the impact on the human body of a .223 round fired from an AR to a 9 mm bullet fired from a typical handgun. The damage inflicted by the .223 is much more horrific than the injury caused by the larger 9 mm round, as illustrated by the animation. (See: tinyurl.com/AR15Wpost)
As a gun owner myself, I believe it is madness to allow the continued proliferation of these weapons of mass destruction. Please take a few minutes to view the animation, including its assessment of the AR’s impact on actual victims.
— Tim Galvin, Bend
Forrester column was disappointing
I have been a Bulletin daily subscriber for over 20 years since we moved from Virginia to Bend. I read The Bulletin every day it’s published.
Bulletin’s column of May 7 by Steve Forrester was quite disappointing.
Two statements reveal his leanings:
“Bentz is trapped in a Republican House about grievance, Trump and performance politics in the manner of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and George Santos. Political courage in the manner of Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger is not welcome.”
I know Mr. Forrester is president and CEO of EO Media Group. Good for him.
When my family and I go out to eat, I want to have a fine dinner. I do not want to hear political leanings or demeaning of other Oregon citizens by the host, owner, or staff. The Bulletin should report, not lean one political way or another.
Especially by the boss, who should always remain above the fray.
— Steve Wilkes, Sunriver
Article spurred memories
I was surprised and happy to see your piece in the history page of The Bulletin, 5/14, 50 years ago, about a Linfield College crew tackling Crooked River Gorge trash. How time flies! I was one of four Linfield faculty participants with that crew and for me the course, including the gorge work, was a life changing experience. The public service day, hauling the garbage out of the canyon, was one day of a three-week wilderness-mountaineering course, part of a Northwest Outward Bound pilot program developed for Linfield through a grant from the DeWitt-Wallace Foundation. After that service day the course continued westward, forded Crooked River, the Deschutes and the Metolius rivers and summited Three Fingered Jack. The proposal for the program was written by Linfield administrators, Bob Peck, Gordon Bjork and John Hanson. Hanson and Bjork had previous outdoor education experience with the Outdoor Program at Dartmouth University.
Although I had grown up in Bend and had years of hiking, camping, fishing and hunting experience in the backcountry of Central Oregon, I discovered on that course that I had a great deal to learn about traveling, climbing and living comfortably and safely in the backcountry and about the importance of “leave no trace” camping to the health and sustainability of wilderness. My “follow up impact” was 30 years of participation in Linfield’s outdoor education activities and seventeen summers as a field instructor for NOLS. Your article triggered some great memories.
— Drannan C. Hamby, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.