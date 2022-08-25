The story regarding a new apartment complex on Awbrey Butte, Bulletin Aug. 23, states “but others say the project will make a car-dependent neighborhood more walkable.”
What could an apartment complex do to make an area more walkable?
The story does state that the first floor will house businesses, but at this point, does anyone have any idea as to what those pursuits might be?
As well, does anyone have any idea of what parking arrangements will be required?
The article goes on to state that some are hoping for a coffee shop in the neighborhood. Hoping is along way from actually knowing what the bottom floor will consist of.
As such, to declare that an apartment building will get people out of their vehicles to instead walk is reckless.
— Anthony Gregg, Bend
Some comments and statements on the Aug. 23 front-page article about the proposed four-story apartment building on the east side of Awbrey Butte are a bit misleading. First of all, the subtitle states “some residents say” the project would change the character of the neighborhood. It should say “nearly all local residents.”
The first paragraph ends with a comment that indicates some say the project would make the neighborhood more “walkable.”
That is ridiculous. How will a tiny amount of local retail space along with increased traffic make it more “walkable?” I’ve been walking around this area for almost 15 years, and it’s great exercise coming back up the hill, but a little coffee shop or something similar is not going to reduce my car trips.
Mr. Steele’s comments about those with negative comments not understanding the development are rather condescending. I’ve sat through two public meetings the developer hosted. Initially, their plans were for a structure twice the size. It has been easy to conclude that the development is not appropriate for the location. I do agree with Mr. Steele that planning has lead to sprawl and going forward neighborhoods should be more diverse and include retail and residential properties (Northwest Crossing is a great example).
However, this neighborhood is an almost fully developed residential district, and building this four-story structure at this location is an excellent example of trying to put a square peg in a round hole. And there is no affordable housing.
— Larry Hansen, Bend
There was a recent article about the decline of mule deer in our area, and I did some internet searches on the correlation between the increase of the cougar population and the decrease in mule deer population. I was able to find estimates of Oregon’s cougar population, 6,000 plus. I was unable to find specifics for our region. Oregon has had a significant drop in our mule deer population while a large increase in cougar population, but that relationship does not seem to be discussed as a significant factor for the population decrease in mule deer.
— Walter Floeter, Sunriver
There are many reasons why I am voting for Jamie, but the biggest is climate change.
Our planet is warming; it is affecting us now.
Increasingly severe storms cause loss of life and destruction of property.
Increasing numbers of severe wild fires not only burn our forests, but cause loss of homes and businesses and human lives. The smoke from these fires worsens respiratory diseases.
Crop failures caused by heat as well as storms should alarm us. If global warming continues at the current rate, we will surely have food shortages.
Our economic productivity suffers with storms, wildfire and intensive heat. As global warming increases, future generations will suffer the most.
Jamie McCloud-Skinner understands problems related to global warming. She has had hands-on experience in wildfire response, as well as the drought related problems affecting our farmers and ranchers. When asked about her approach to climate change, she talks about the need for improving our country’s infrastructure for clean energy, as well as coordinated responses to climate related crises that are already happening.
I am voting for Jamie because she has common sense approaches to solving problems that affect all of us, not just Republicans or Democrats. Check out her website, jamiefororegon.com, to learn more about her and how she plans to approach the many problems our country faces.
— Lori Brizee, Bend
