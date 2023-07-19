Typewriter

A big thank you to Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., for introducing the Fight Inhumane Gambling and High-Risk Animal Trafficking (FIGHT) Act.

The act would amend Section 26 of the Animal Welfare Act to boost law enforcement opportunities to stop cockfighting and dogfighting, with the goal of protecting at-risk animals, and protecting our health and communities from a dangerous crime and a serious public health risk.

