A big thank you to Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., for introducing the Fight Inhumane Gambling and High-Risk Animal Trafficking (FIGHT) Act.
The act would amend Section 26 of the Animal Welfare Act to boost law enforcement opportunities to stop cockfighting and dogfighting, with the goal of protecting at-risk animals, and protecting our health and communities from a dangerous crime and a serious public health risk.
Oregon is one of the few states that recognizes in statute that animals feel pain, stress and fear, and forcing roosters to fight to the death is one of the most painful and stressful environments imaginable. In a pit, surrounded by masses of people yelling loudly, roosters strapped with razor-sharp blades (gaffs) on their legs are set out beak-to-beak to slice one another. It’s a barbaric bloodsport for money.
The USDA says upwards of 24 million birds comprise the underground game fowl (cockfighting) industry. Oregon Humane Society investigators say cockfighting absolutely goes on in our state and telltale signs are injured birds denied care and with repetitive scarring. These events include big money and drugs including fentanyl, as well as human violence. One ring led to more than 50 Portland arrests and 700 roosters seized.
Mass breeding of birds, shipping and selling them, and interacting with blood, feces, carcasses and fluids adds up to risk for highly infectious and lethal disease for domestic and wild birds, and to humans as well, according to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.
The World Health Organization has similar warnings in a new report by leading academic researchers, and more research by my colleagues with expertise in veterinary science, public health and infection diseases at Animal Wellness Action.
Cruelty to animals, circulating pathogens, drugs and human violence are all part of cockfighting. We must pass this legislation. You can read more at animalwellnessaction.org
— Tamara Drake, Ashland
For bicyclists, stop means yield
At 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, my wife, who was driving, and I, barely missed being hit by a speeding eastbound male bicyclist who failed to yield as required by Oregon’s new “Stop as Yield” law at the Portland and Ninth Street four-way-stop intersection.
The speeding bicyclist to our left did not yield as required by that 2020 law. Had my wife not immediately stopped, he would have hit the left side of our car and likely have been seriously injured, if not killed.
Yep! Strange as it may seem, starting in 2020, under Oregon’s new “Stop as Yield” law, bicycle riders are allowed to slow to a safe speed, check for cross traffic, and proceed without stopping for a stop sign or a flashing red light. But this bicyclist followed none of the provisions of that new law. He barreled right through that intersection without any apparent consideration for any other traffic to which, even under that new law, he was required to yield. He violated a law passed specifically to make his mode of transportation safer.
This isn’t the first time we’ve saved the skin of someone speeding through that intersection, and it probably won’t be the last. Come on, people! Obey the law!
— Les Joslin, Bend
Rise above partisan politics
With the close of Oregon’s legislative session, we must begin now preparing for Oregon’s upcoming election. With this in mind, let’s remember, that elected officials are entrusted to represent the will of their constituents. This means that they must be able to listen to the needs of their community and make decisions that are in the best interests of all. However, in today’s polarized Oregon political climate, it can be difficult for elected officials to remain nonpartisan.
This is where leadership comes in. Effective leaders can rise above partisan politics and focus on what is best for Oregon. They can listen to all sides of an issue and make decisions that are in the best interests of the majority. Be able to build consensus and work with people from different backgrounds to achieve common goals.
In a time when Oregon is more divided than ever, it is more important for our future elected officials to be strong leaders. They must be able to build bridges and work together to find solutions to the challenges facing our state.
If we want Oregon to thrive, we need elected officials who are willing to lead. We need leaders who are not afraid to stand up for what is right, even when it is unpopular. To those considering running, be open to compromise. Don’t always expect to get your way. Be willing to compromise in order to find a solution that works for everyone.
— Chris Piper, former Bend city councilor
Bumper stickers infuriate both sides
I know just how Wally Long feels about his parking lot confrontation in his July 14 letter.
I, a smallish woman, was harassed in parking lots on two separate occasions by large men who were infuriated by my John Kerry for President bumper sticker. Strangely enough, this was after Kerry had lost. So this type of confrontation is not solely the domain of the woke.
May I make a suggestion? Let’s just stop this. Bumper stickers, T-shirts, buttons, and signs are the simplest forms of free speech. Every day I see bumper stickers that I consider moronic, offensive or just plain stupid. Parking lots are not good places for expressing opposing political opinions. Save that for the ballot box.
— Barbara Craig, Bend
