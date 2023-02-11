Mount Hood Environmental, a Sandy-based company, works with volunteers using electroshock devices and dip nets to rescue fish that are stranded in pools along the Deschutes River upstream from Bend in 2021.
Balancing our water needs is a fine concept, but it doesn’t appear that is the goal of Perfect Balance USA. I don’t believe they will get there by vilifying folks who are also trying to achieve balance between the needs of all water users. Likening conservationists to “outside bullies” serves to divide folks, and will not bring about balance.
I am an Oregon native and can see that there are tough choices ahead. We will need to prioritize water use based on the greatest good for those who need sustenance, providing water for agriculture that is most productive to fulfill that need.
It is heartening to see some ranchers and developers voluntarily reassigning their water rights and this should be encouraged.
Ultimately, our government will need to step in and revise our antiquated system as it no longer serves the collective good.
— Ben Beckley, Bend
In a February 3rd article reporter Bryce Doyle uncritically celebrates a new law, Senate Bill 817, a little noticed law that gives DAs virtually unrestricted ability to wipe out serious felony convictions, without regard to the victims’ wishes or the community safety.
Normally most DAs would safeguard important convictions, but this bill was drafted with only 3 of the state’s 36 DA’s in mind — Portland’s Mike Schmidt, The Dalles’ Matt Ellis, and now-former Descutes DA John Hummel. All three have made clear that they are as interested, if not more, in the arguments of the criminal defense bar and ACLU than of crime victims and groups that represent them.
The writer does not make clear that all records of any crime so obliterated are gone forever. We know little else about Ms. Silvera — did she have other convictions, does she intend to now become a nurse, a teacher, a pharmacist? Nothing would stop her.
Oregon law has for decades allowed people convicted of any crime, but the most violent and serious, to have them: “set aside,” as long as they go crime-free for three years. Originally intended for misdemeanors, the law, ORS 137.225 now allows perjury, coercion, domestic violence, and embezzlement to be wiped out of existence.
I hope this young woman gets her life together, but this law will allow many violent, repeat felons to have their records secretly abolished. The public will never know.
— Joshua Marquis is a retired prosecutor who served as chief deputy district attorney in Deschutes County.
A commentary in Thursday’s paper talks about Biden should go after high-rate credit cards. More people are charging as they can’t afford high energy, food, and rising housing costs because of his policies.
A far more effective way would be for the government to change their current policies that hurt the poor and those like myself on fixed incomes.
— Bruce Evans, Bend
The Bend City Council is expected to vote soon to put a levy on the May ballot for Bend Fire & Rescue. The current levy is 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The levy renewal request would replace the existing rate at a new rate of 76 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The increase in the levy amount is more than triple the current rate. The levy would be going up faster than the rate of population increase in Bend.
