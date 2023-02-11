fish (copy)
Mount Hood Environmental, a Sandy-based company, works with volunteers using electroshock devices and dip nets to rescue fish that are stranded in pools along the Deschutes River upstream from Bend in 2021.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Balancing our water needs is a fine concept, but it doesn’t appear that is the goal of Perfect Balance USA. I don’t believe they will get there by vilifying folks who are also trying to achieve balance between the needs of all water users. Likening conservationists to “outside bullies” serves to divide folks, and will not bring about balance.

I am an Oregon native and can see that there are tough choices ahead. We will need to prioritize water use based on the greatest good for those who need sustenance, providing water for agriculture that is most productive to fulfill that need.

