The debate in the Bend schools on a proposed grading floor of 50 versus a possible 0 on a 100-point grading scale appears to have caused considerable discussion. Of note was a statement in the June 11 Bulletin attributed to the district’s director of college and career readiness, Mr. Stephen DuVal, said in the 100-point grading scale, students who receive one zero must then receive nine A’s in-a-row to obtain an overall grade of an A. That caused me to ponder how does a student receive a grade of zero?
In my brief experience of teaching, the way a student could receive a grade of zero in my class would be to have an unexcused absence on a test day, not answer any questions correctly or hand in a blank test—the latter two never happened. All students were given the opportunity to do extra credit work by completing vocabulary building assignments from “Words Are Important” to enhance their grades up to 60 points as I recall.
The basic tenet in our class was to establish clear standards and to convey to the students that they were responsible for meeting those standards and that, inter alia, tests were a way of holding them accountable. It is incongruous to me that it would be obligatory to give a student a grading floor of 50 points regardless “even if they don’t turn in any work.” Accountability matters and helps contribute to building character.
— Mike Brock, Bend
Armed resistance should be an option
The tragic shootings – past, present and future – are a sign of something deeply wrong with society, demanding action. But in the fevered debate, the real reason for the Second Amendment has conveniently been pushed aside: to deter or defeat a foreign or domestic tyrant trying to destroy our society and way of life. It was the result of a hard lesson: American colonists’ own political leader had abused power to such an extent that independence was worth a fight to the death. And while armed resistance may not be the first choice, it should always be an option.
“That can’t happen in this day and age,” you say. Look no further than Ukraine to see what happens when a foreign tyrant covets natural resources or political advantage. Ukrainians are using personal firearms, donated ammo, artillery and air assets to defend their freedom. Nobody is arguing that muzzle-loading muskets were the only “arms” their founders envisioned.
Closer to home, envision a successful Jan. 6, where a defeated president clings to power, surrounds himself with loyal storm troopers, and issues a string of draconian executive orders. Among those are prohibiting all abortions, jury-rigging the banking industry to his advantage, creating a draft for young men and women, and imposing blatant discrimination against marginalized Americans. At some point, wouldn’t you want the ability to “fight back?” Or would you roll over and accept the new fascism?
An armed populace is the deterrent, or the last option, should we be compelled to restore our chance at life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
— Scott Linden, Bend
Need for a wise teacher
Every time I read the NRA’s lament, “They are trying to take our guns away!” it reminds me of words I heard all the time during my many years of being a teacher.
“Teacher, they’re trying to take our ball away.” And of course one had to find out who “they” were and really what was happening. Usually easily sorted out by a wise teacher. What if the NRA and their playmates in Congress actually had a wise teacher to whine to. Would it sound like this?
“Mr. Thomas Jefferson, Mr. Washington and Mr. James Madison, they are trying to take our guns away!”
“Sirs, the Constitutional Convention delegates will take the blame for not freeing the slaves in 1787. But we won’t take the blame for you pretending we meant for our beloved country to have weapons of 21st century warfare available; to be used against our citizens, children and often by children! One of our best-loved presidents, Republican by the way, Abraham Lincoln fixed the inhumane slave mistake. The right to life, with its liberties and happiness is our focus. Don’t shame your Founding Fathers by blaming us for your lack of prudence, and common sense. Now is the time for all good people to assent to laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good. (Hmmm, seems I have used those words somewhere before.) Americans, fix this.”
— Joan Tyler, Bend
