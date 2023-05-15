Typewriter

Cameron Fischer is truly a gift to the people of Central Oregon. As her colleague in the Human Rights & Equity Commission (HREC), I’ve had the opportunity to witness firsthand her dedication, her ardent pursuit of access and equity for all in our community, and her wisdom both about people and the greater Bend area. No matter the topic, Cameron deftly and creatively puts people first. She’s been instrumental in a number of initiatives on the commission, from helping those who are houseless in our community, to forming a detailed set of initiatives that will create greater access, equity, and belonging, to ensuring teamwork and camaraderie within HREC.

