Cameron Fischer for Bend-La Pine Schools
Cameron Fischer is truly a gift to the people of Central Oregon. As her colleague in the Human Rights & Equity Commission (HREC), I’ve had the opportunity to witness firsthand her dedication, her ardent pursuit of access and equity for all in our community, and her wisdom both about people and the greater Bend area. No matter the topic, Cameron deftly and creatively puts people first. She’s been instrumental in a number of initiatives on the commission, from helping those who are houseless in our community, to forming a detailed set of initiatives that will create greater access, equity, and belonging, to ensuring teamwork and camaraderie within HREC.
As a fellow parent, I’ve seen her shine as an educator and leader at Oregon State University. She pursues academic excellence while also demonstrating immense care and consideration for students on the margins. That said, one of the things I love most about Cameron is her dogged perseverance for positive and healthy change. She clearly voices her thoughts, while being mindful of others,’ challenging the status quo for the betterment of all. And she does this in the kindest and most human-centered ways possible. Cameron is a true leader and a voice and innovator that our schools need.
— Manoj Alipuria, Bend
Elizabeth Justema for Bend-La Pine School Board
I’ve known Elizabeth Justema for several decades as we’ve raised kids in Bend. I was impressed when she decided to switch careers and become a high school teacher many years ago and even more impressed when she recently decided to run for the Bend La-Pine Schools Board. Elizabeth cares, she’s smart, she has experience, and she’s inclusive.
It’s been discouraging to watch her get drug through the mud in this school board campaign because some don’t like the politics of a few of her campaign donors. I’ve financially supported Elizabeth’s campaign and my politics aren’t even close to aligned with these campaign donors, but I still fervently support Elizabeth Justema. This isn’t complicated; when you live in a community for a long time and you are a good person (as Elizabeth is), people from different political perspectives will support you when you run for the school board.
I’ve long been disgusted watching the political rancor that tries to split our country apart on a national level. We should demand better when it comes to our local elections. We want people with depth and experience to run and serve and should treat them with respect instead of tearing them down. I encourage you to support Elizabeth Justema for the Bend La-Pine Schools Board, Zone 7.
— Teague Hatfield, Bend
Do your job, Tim Knopp
When working any job, there is always a level of accountability that applies to employees and to employers. Sure, work can be tough; I understand that sometimes things might not go your way, but you still have a job to do. Imagine if you just decided, “no, I will not compromise, I refuse to work.” Now imagine that this job affects millions of people. People like me, my friends, my neighbors. Central Oregon is a beautiful place full of beautiful people, and unfortunately our very own Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp has decided that instead of working to do the job he was elected to do, he would rather walk out and deny all his constituents our voices. If this was you deciding to walk out of work, would you still have a job? I wouldn’t. This harmful display of partisan politics that Senator Knopp is leading is hurting both his own district and Oregonians across the state. My demand is simple: Do your job, please.
— Sam Lewis, Bend
Legislature should protect wildlife
Hunting is more than a hobby for me. It brings food to the dinner table and creates lifelong memories. Hunting also led me into a career focused on conservation policy. I spend my days advocating for wild places, quality habitat, and continued hunting opportunities.
The April 8th column from Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang begins with a grim statistic: since 2004, mule deer populations in Deschutes County have decreased more than 50%. This isn’t surprising, unfortunately and a multitude of factors are to blame. I appreciate leaders like Commissioner Chang who seek solutions to these problems, such as funding wildlife crossings and updating county zoning regulations to minimize further habitat fragmentation.
In his piece, Chang outlines why the Oregon state Legislature should pass House Bill 2999 to fund wildlife connectivity efforts, providing $5 million. I agree. ODOT recorded 4,874 collisions in 2022 alone. Sadly, we lead the West Coast in the likelihood of wildlife collisions.
Efforts have begun to protect drivers and wildlife through wildlife connectivity projects, including wildlife overpasses and underpasses. Oregon has made several successful investments in these projects, like the Lava Butte underpass that reduced collisions by 85%. Each investment will save money in the long-run, but we need up-front funding now. The $5 million provided through HB 2999 will fund more efforts protecting wildlife connectivity and protect big game populations for generations to come.
I urge the state legislature to pass this important legislation. It protects Oregonians, our wildlife, and our way of life.
— Michael O’Casey, Sisters, deputy director of Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership
