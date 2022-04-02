Regarding the opposition to a new gas station near Murphy and Brosterhous roads in Bend: Allow me to condense the argument. We want some other neighborhood or area to put up with noise, traffic, light pollution, fire safety and property devaluation so that residents of our neighborhood can purchase gas and food!
In other words, somebody else should bear the burden of our needs and lifestyle!
— Ed Guenther, Bend
Both political parties dedicate resources to negating any bit of good coming from the opposing party. Yet, Republicans and all of the associated “news media” and wacko conspiracy sites have brought propaganda against democrats to a disgusting and shameful level. At the national level, McConnell makes it clear that he will not cooperate with any democratic proposals. At the local level, there are fierce battles for school boards, city councils and all levels of local government where, before 4 years ago, people never stated political parties. On nearly every front, this is pushed by the extreme wing of the Republican party.
And now, there is a flood of letters and editorials about Biden’s low approval ratings. Is the man a great speaker like Lincoln, Roosevelt, Clinton or Reagan? No.
But does he work hard for every American every day of his life? Yes! His low approvals have nothing to do with reality but the ugly strength of the Republican propaganda machine. This serves no one but those who seek only power.
— Jim Reichle, Bend
How can anyone listen or watch President Biden and not be concerned of his mental condition?
He over and over has to be corrected about what he actually said. He is given cue cards to answer basic questions on his own statements. Who is actually running this country? Will he cause us to be in drawn into war that never should have happened in the first place, generated by his own weakness. There isn’t anything that’s better in our country or the world since the disaster of him becoming President. As bad is he is the next in line is even more frightening.
— Bruce Evans, Bend
The primary race in District 5 gives Democrats a chance to end the 13 yearlong charade of Kurt Schrader as a representative of their views and desires. His actions in Washington, D.C. speak louder than his campaign words here in Oregon.
We all are aware of the strangle hold big business has on our political system. Kurt Schrader is one of the most active stock traders in Congress and owns a lot of shares in major corporations. He is one of the richest 50 members of the US House. He’s taken over $650,000 from Big Pharma and he voted against letting Medicare negotiate lower prescription drug prices.
The fossil fuel industry has donated over $300,000 to Shrader’s campaign. No wonder he voted to strip EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gasses. These are not the actions of someone working to create a green future for Oregonians.
Four out of five of the 5th district’s county Democratic parties, including Schrader’s home county of Clackamas County, have endorsed Jamie McLeod-Skinner instead of him. This is the first time these local parties have taken this step.
In the fight to promote real positive change in America this year, Kurt Shrader stood against President Biden’s agenda. Now he is claiming he supported that very same agenda. You can’t vote like a Republican and expect to get the support of Democrats like me. District 5 Democrats need to replace this wolf in sheep’s clothing with McLeod-Skinner who has their agenda and interests at heart.
— Tom Kelley, Sunriver
