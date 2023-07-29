In a recent guest column, a Planned Parenthood representative claimed pro-life senators walked out to “block critical protections for abortion.” Here’s the reality:
When Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion access in Oregon remained unchanged. Abortion was legal in Oregon without limits before, and it’s legal without limits now. Oregon is still the only state in the country that has earned the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute’s “most protective of abortion” rating—a distinction that was held well before House Bill 2002.
HB 2002, as introduced included removing parental rights and eliminating the crime of “concealing the birth of an infant,” effectively shielding abortion providers who end the life of an infant born alive after an attempted abortion.
Thanks to the senators who walked out, these radical portions and others were eliminated.
Jennifer Williamson of Planned Parenthood tried to make a point by cherry-picking polling results. But her characterization ignores significant details that are inconvenient for her agenda.
In the poll, Williamson is likely citing, 72% of Oregonians are reported as believing abortion should be legal in most or all cases. However, when asked about second trimester abortions, only 44% supported and 45% opposed.
Abortion polling demonstrates that people support abortion less when they think about what it actually is. It’s more comfortable to think about abortion abstractly than it is to consider ending the life of a human being. That’s what abortion is — an intentional attempt to end a human life.
— Lois Anderson is executive director of Oregon Right to Life.
My wife and I live in Northwest Crossing and walk the neighborhood almost every day. We’re passed by underage kids riding e-bikes illegally, without a helmet, on the sidewalk, looking at their phones, and sometimes with two or three other kids on the bike. Also, around 10 p.m. almost every night since before the Fourth of July we, our neighbors and our dog have been startled by explosions from illegal fireworks. This is all illegal activity. There are laws on the books governing e-bikes and fireworks that have not been enforced. Laws that aren’t enforced are worthless.
What will it take for parents to care about what their kids are doing? Last month, a 15-year-old who was illegally riding his e-bike was killed in a collision with a minivan in northeast Bend. I’m sure his parents are devastated, but kids are still illegally riding e-bikes. What will it take for the rest of these parents of young teenagers to care, more dead kids? Will it take a forest fire for the Bend Police Department to care about illegal fireworks?
How about the police start doing their job! Wouldn’t patrols be worth it when kids are riding their bikes to or from school? Citing kids for illegally riding e-bikes could save lives, and patrols at night could dissuade illegal fireworks.
Why does it take a tragic outcome for parents to care enough to be responsible or for the police to do their job by enforcing existing laws?
— Rick Neufeld, Bend
The tragedy at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center last week could have been avoided with metal detectors.
Security staff, unarmed, cannot defend against anyone when patients and their families can bring cases of guns or carry them on their person.
If we can’t legislate who can carry then at least legislate protection by requiring metal detectors at hospitals, schools, anywhere where unsuspecting and vulnerable people habit. Guns cannot be allowed in hospitals (or any public building in my opinion). Period.
Condolences to both young men’s families. I’m sure the shooter’s parents didn’t envision that for their son and the security guard’s parents never thought this could happen in a hospital.
Guns.
— Mimi Jones, Bend
Not again Jamie McLeod-Skinner. You were fired from being city manager in southern Oregon. You failed getting elected to a statewide position and two national positions. Now, you are thinking about running again for a national position you lost. Your far-left-wing socialist politics have no place in Oregon. Please go back to the Bay Area where your far-left-wing socialist politics might be welcome.
— David Roth, Bend
