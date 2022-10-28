I read with interest the letter submitted by Ms. An Do, executive director of Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon (Oct. 26). The letter focuses on the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and how that could affect abortion rights in Oregon. On technical and constitutional grounds, the decision was justified based on the U.S. Constitution failing to address this issue. This is squarely in the realm of state’s rights to adjudicate. In fact, as a constitutional republic, the decision to legalize abortion and to implement guidelines and requirements for abortion rests squarely with all 50 state legislatures.
Oregon has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the nation and nothing that can or will happen in this upcoming election will change any of that. Abortion will continue to be legal in Oregon and, although some politicians are for abortion rights and some are not, it is moot relative to this election. This election will be gauged by who is elected that can best address the real issues facing Oregonians like homelessness, inflation, crime, bloated bureaucratic agencies and the lack of border security, to name a few. All of these are far more important to most Oregonians. That is how it should be. The available options for aborting an unwanted pregnancy in Oregon will remain intact until the state Legislature deems it otherwise. That to me seems to be a very unlikely outcome. Most Oregonians will continue to accept and stand behind abortion rights that are allowed by reasonable conditions.
— Jim Tarala, Bend
I’m 79 years old and have lived in Central Oregon for over 20 years. During this time, we’ve seen our local and state elective leaders go from predominantly male dominated to seeing more and more women entering politics. Very encouraging. But I believed one of the main benefits we’d see is election campaigns become more civil and civilized. I’m very disappointed to see this hasn’t happened. All I see on TV today is negative campaigns where instead of showing the attributes of their candidates, commercials rip into their opponents and if you believed everything you see and read, you wouldn’t vote for any of the candidates. Very disappointing.
— John Salzer, Sunriver
I’ve been a resident of Redmond since 1957 except for a few years when I moved away after high school. I’m very grateful that circumstances made it possible to return and be involved in the business community over the last 40-plus years.
I’m supporting Ed Fitch for mayor for many reasons. It would be a long list if I included them all. But the most important one to me now is the skill he has to welcome and listen to many points of view. Citizens and City Council will be heard with Ed as mayor. He’s calm and thoughtful and the steady hand we need.
Redmond has a lot going for it and a few challenges that we need to step up and solve. That’s the nature of life. About the time you fix one thing, something else pops up. I’m confident Ed has the experience, character, and mindset to be the leader for Redmond to continue to be a great place to live and raise a family.
— Diana Barker, Redmond
With many decisions to make on Nov. 8, become informed before you give away your vote to unknown and unproven candidates. These are challenging times: increasing homelessness, families struggling to feed their children, deaths from fentanyl surging, etc. Deschutes County needs well-qualified, competent and fiscally responsible representation to tackle problems. Patti Adair fits the bill. A longtime Oregonian, Patti is running for reelection as Deschutes County commissioner.
Patti has a B.A. in history from the University of Oregon and is a licensed CPA. Add to these, her on-the-job experience as a commissioner. Patti’s accomplishments include: Her tireless work in finding solutions to tackling the homeless crisis; her common-sense restrictions on marijuana growers, pushing to keep county property tax increases to a minimum and a willingness to listen to solutions to from all sides of an issue.
Add to above, her personal qualities: Patti Adair is an honest, trustworthy, compassionate and thoughtful person — priceless!
Vote for Patti Adair for County Commission, Position 3.
— Natalie C. Fehlberg, Bend
