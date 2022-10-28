Typewriter

I read with interest the letter submitted by Ms. An Do, executive director of Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon (Oct. 26). The letter focuses on the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court and how that could affect abortion rights in Oregon. On technical and constitutional grounds, the decision was justified based on the U.S. Constitution failing to address this issue. This is squarely in the realm of state’s rights to adjudicate. In fact, as a constitutional republic, the decision to legalize abortion and to implement guidelines and requirements for abortion rests squarely with all 50 state legislatures.

Oregon has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the nation and nothing that can or will happen in this upcoming election will change any of that. Abortion will continue to be legal in Oregon and, although some politicians are for abortion rights and some are not, it is moot relative to this election. This election will be gauged by who is elected that can best address the real issues facing Oregonians like homelessness, inflation, crime, bloated bureaucratic agencies and the lack of border security, to name a few. All of these are far more important to most Oregonians. That is how it should be. The available options for aborting an unwanted pregnancy in Oregon will remain intact until the state Legislature deems it otherwise. That to me seems to be a very unlikely outcome. Most Oregonians will continue to accept and stand behind abortion rights that are allowed by reasonable conditions.

