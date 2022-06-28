Janet Alexander’s guest column on June 22 was to give “Some honesty about abortion discussions,” and contained terms like “destructive act” and “significant disaster,” associated with the process of bringing an unplanned child into the world. Alexander is honestly expressing her opinion on abortion, but her honest opinion and truth are quite different.
Here’s some honesty and truth: An abortion will erase the potential of an innocent life 100% of the time! There is no honesty in saying that a life of “chaotic homelessness and mental illness” is more tragic than abortion because it is happening to a thinking, feeling, knowing person, not a non-sentient fetus.
Honesty would be admitting that the “non-sentient fetus” is a feeling human life created in the image of God, Genesis 1:27.
I agree with Alexander that having a baby would – and should – have a lasting effect on all members of the family. She states that for a poor family, it would be a “destructive act.” Honesty would be reporting that plenty of poor families choose life, with no regrets.
I doubt the honesty of saying there is no guilt or sadness for a potential mother ending her pregnancy with abortion, and that 95% express satisfaction with their decisions.
Lastly, Alexander claims that choosing life and adoption – giving one’s baby to a loving couple, possibly unable to have children of their own – “is as outrageously disrespectful as it is ignorant.” I am certain children spared abortion would vigorously disagree with that terribly insensitive comment and I pray that the recent Supreme Court decision will give us more children to hear from! Honestly!
— Jim Perry, Bend
Freedoms taken away
I am heartbroken for my daughter and all the other young women in America. With the recent Supreme Court decision to withdraw their constitutional right to abortion, they have learned some hard truths. The message is loud and clear. They don’t deserve to make their own decisions about when and how to have a family. They don’t deserve to consult with their doctors about the healthcare that is appropriate for them. Worst of all, they don’t deserve privacy, even with respect to their own bodies.
This Supreme Court, including two men against whom credible accusations of sexual harassment and assault have been leveled, just told the women of this country that their bodies are subject to government control in the most intimate way possible. Why should someone else get to regulate what happens within my own body? If you care about the right to privacy in your personal life, you should care about this withdrawal of freedoms from half of all Americans.
— Amber Keyser, Bend
Now for the control of men
We need a measure to demand immediate sterilization of any male who is responsible for an unwanted pregnancy and permanent garnering of wages to provide for the care of the fetus beginning at conception. As long as we are legislating about women’s bodies, we need to start thinking about the other body involved. Does that seem harsh?
After all, boys will be boys and they need to “sow some wild oats”, (heh, heh, heh). Well the Supreme Court has just decreed that that “wild oat” has got to be protected. Seems important to protect society from future wild oats. If said males decide that they are ready to father children they would like to raise in the future, there is surgery to reverse sterilization or there is adoption. Problem solved.
I was also thinking all women should be required to wear veils so they won’t tempt us men, but we can get to that later.
— Tom Kelley, Sunriver
Not one woman or person of color?
I was flabbergasted at Adrian Wooldridge in his Bloomberg opinion piece not including the names of any women or people of color in his opinion piece about older people still thriving in established careers or becoming entrepreneurs.
Not one woman or person of color was mentioned in his column. Are we really to believe that only white guys (Mick, Paul and Colonel Sanders) continue successful careers or start new enterprises after middle age?
— Barbara Craig, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.