In 1983, my wife and I went to the city of Kyiv in Ukraine. Among the most impressive places we visited was the Motherland Monument, a gleaming 200-foot-tall titanium statue of a woman holding aloft a sword and a shield, with darker, smaller statues of heroic soldiers beneath. The Motherland Monument was completed in 1980, as part of a vast war memorial commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany and honoring Soviet war heroes, including thousands of Ukrainians. You can learn more about the war memorial and see photos at tinyurl.com/Ukrainemonument.
Most Americans have forgotten or never knew the heavy price paid by the USSR’s peoples during World War II. The best estimates are that at least 20 million of them died fighting the Nazis, and many believe that without the Soviet effort Germany might well have won the war in Europe.
Visiting a memorial like the Motherland Monument in Kyiv is a sobering experience that can bring even the most fervent anti-communist to tears.
One interesting but not well-known fact about this very moving place is the direction that the statue faces. You might expect that it would face west, towards Germany. But in fact, it faces east, towards Russia. Worth thinking about 40 years on.
— John Cushing, Bend
Mark Herbert took some shots in a recent guest column at a few Democratic U.S. representatives in hopes that would rehabilitate his broken GOP despite its obvious state of self-destruction.
He fails to point out it is obvious that the GOP supports violence and vandalism as it was incited by Donald Trump and carried out by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. The RNC called this “legitimate political discourse.” While there was bipartisan support for conviction of Trump for this in his second impeachment trial, over 75% of GOP senators gave him a pass.
Regarding cries of alleged “voter fraud,” notwithstanding numerous court opinions and ballot recounts to the contrary, the party of Trump, aka the GOP, continues to propagate the big lie that the election was stolen.
And now, GOP-led states are installing pro-Trump individuals in the election apparatus at the state and local level to actually make our elections susceptible to manipulation by an autocratic move such as was attempted by Trump in Georgia and the fake electors elsewhere instigated by the Trump campaign.
The GOP-led states are passing book bans, vast voter suppression laws, and restrictions on the rights of LGBTQ citizens. That is real censorship, as opposed to Mr. Herbert’s charge against some social media and college campus restrictions on the propagation of misinformation that threatens public safety and the integrity of our democracy. Finally, the Department of Justice had to get involved with the numerous threats of violence and violent behavior of anti-vax, anti-mask protesters toward unpaid volunteer school board members.
Finally, like many who have policy differences with the current administration, Mr. Herbert invokes the red herring of “socialism.” I wish to remind him we live in a free-market economy and a democratic republic, if we can keep it.
—William Brant, Bend
If there’s something we learned from last summer, it’s the importance of environmental issues. There’s no time to waste, especially when it comes to the large-scale policymaking required to address these issues. Unfortunately, Kurt Schrader, who is seeking reelection in this May’s Democratic primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, has a relatively flimsy environmental record compared to other Democrats. A better alternative for a congressperson is Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who aims to legislate aggressively on the climate crisis once in office.
Firstly, according to Jeff Mapes of The Oregonian, Schrader has the worst voting record on environmentally beneficial bills compared to other Oregon Democratic representatives in Washington, D.C. — 60% compared to over 90% for other Democrats.
Furthermore, during the 2021-22 cycle, Schrader has so far received $68,000 in donations from the fossil fuel industry, according to opensecrets.org. This conflict of interest is inexcusable, especially as this upcoming summer’s predicted drought will wreak havoc. We need effective policy, and we can’t wait on politicians who receive money from those who sell these ecologically harmful materials.
Conversely, Jamie McLeod-Skinner has neither received nor receives any contributions from the fossil fuel industry. In fact, McLeod-Skinner has made addressing the climate crisis a priority, and it is among the main reasons she is running for Congress. Therefore, I encourage my fellow Central Oregonians who are registered Democrats to vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the May 17 primary.
— Harrison Sky Wiltse, Sisters
