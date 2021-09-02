After reading all the dire news of the homeless situation in Bend and Deschutes County, I finally read the Sunday guest column by Chuck Hemingway.
It brought hope to what seemed endless speculation on how to handle and achieve some sense of success, even if limited for the homeless. Is it possible in the current atmosphere? I surely hope so.
This unanswered need must be addressed and given some sense of hope to those involved.
After all, it could happen to any of us at any time.
— Norma D. Post, Tumalo
Josh Marquis recently wrote that Oregon was not founded as “some sort of white paradise” and equated Oregon fighting against the Confederacy as proof Oregon was not a racist state. He then makes a political plea that the district attorney does not reflect the community’s values.
Regardless of whether the current DA does or does not represent our values, I question why Mr. Marquis seems to be ignoring Oregon’s history when it comes to Black Americans.
In 1844, Oregon’s Provisional Government said Blacks settling in Oregon would be publicly whipped until they left the state. The government later modified the law by eliminating the whipping but requiring Blacks to perform manual labor.
The Oregon Territorial Government passed a law prohibiting Blacks from entering into or residing within the Oregon Territory, and in 1857, the Oregon Constitution prohibited any new Black residents and made it illegal for Blacks to own real estate, vote, make contracts or use the legal system.
To further the disparity between Blacks and whites, the 1850 Oregon Donation Land Act granted free land to white male and white married female settlers.
Oregon is, today, a progressive state, but history is not something you can change, which Mr. Marquis seems wont to do. By understanding our history, we hope to not make the same mistakes, and if amends must be made, then we know why amends must be made.
— Steve Wallaert, Bend
Today, I went to a store and a restaurant. I had to wear a mask. I’ve had it; I’m so angry! I hate wearing a mask. Why must I do that? And why do I have to keep canceling travel plans?
Because just under half of all Americans are still not vaccinated. If everyone who qualified had gotten vaccinated as soon as they could, the delta variant could never have gotten a foothold here. We would have attained “herd immunity,” and this horrific pandemic would effectively be over for us. But the unvaccinated ignored some of the most brilliant scientists in our nation. Instead, they listened to some fool on social media whose last science class was probably in junior high.
As a result, the delta variant is here with dreadful force. Hundreds of cases every day in Deschutes County, nearly 100,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. Nearly half are younger than 50 . And sadly, once again, over 1,300 Americans are dying every day because of COVID. You who refuse to get vaccinated are directly responsible. Stop, think about this! You and your ilk are the direct cause of untold suffering, hundreds of billions of dollars in medical costs, and 1,300 completely preventable deaths every day in this country.
This must haunt your dreams ... or did the thought never even cross your minds? Want to feel better about yourselves? Please get vaccinated!
— Dusty Kaser, Bend
After reading about the Bend City Council’s proposed homeless camp location near schools, can there be any doubt as to how ignorant they have become?
C’mon, Bendites, write to The Bulletin and express your concern(s) about this council’s inability to develop a reasonable plan to address our homeless residents.
They might print your letter, but even if they don’t, they’ll keep a tally of the sentiments. And who knows, they might act as a voice of the people!
— Bill Gregoricus, Bend
