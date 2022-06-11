To Congressman Cliff Bentz: As an unfortunate constituent living in Oregon District 2, the one you supposedly represent, I beg you to stand as an “individual” person of moral sensibility and vote for gun control and to ban assault rifles.
It is one thing for a person to own a gun that only holds three to five bullets used for hunting of an animal or bird; it is totally absurd for a person to buy an assault rifle that can shoot massive rounds of ammunition within seconds to kill multiple people with no respect for life.
Does it take having a member of your family becoming a victim of such a senseless act before you vote to ban these destructive tools of violence?
I grew up in a hunting family and have respect for guns used exactly for that purpose: hunting of an animal to feed a family. There is absolutely no reason for an individual easily acquiring and using any assault type weapon for “fun” and shooting of people!
The Constitution does not support this type of weapon, no matter how the original language is tried to be twisted!
As a representative for Oregon, you, in my opinion, are a major disappointment because you continually go with the rest of the dysfunctional GOP flock and vote NO on almost everything, even though the measure being voted on would benefit American people. For example, H.R 7790, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act. Your recent Nay vote actually told Oregon and American mothers and babies you don’t give a flying rip about their struggles to find formula to feed their starving babies during this formula crisis.
You have stood essentially mute regarding your stance on this daily gun violence slaughter of children and adults because of your support of the NRA.
What type of individual are you? One that cares only to benefit from being a member of the team and dare not rock that boat? Or are you a man of principle that can display he cares for doing the right thing, despite the status quo, and vote for gun control and a ban on assault rifles?
Wimps stay silent! It takes a person of character to stand up and do what is right for the betterment of America.
If you can’t stand up and speak out as an “individual” member of Congress and elected representative for Oregon District 2, drop out of this upcoming election, stay home and enjoy your personal gun collection while innocent children and adults continue to be shot and killed with these unregulated assault weapons.
— Margo Huntsman, Klamath Falls
Another piece of Bend’s beauty has been destroyed. Every day, hundreds and likely thousands of drivers have passed by the Ponderosa pine trees that formed a beautiful grove near the roundabout at Newport Avenue and Northwest Crossing. These fell to the chainsaw last month, leaving only a few younger trees at the edge. A clearcut, for all practical purposes.
Why hadn’t I, for one, reached out earlier to the city of Bend or Bend Parks and Recreation in support of leaving those trees? Had I done so, the answer would likely have been that, “The site needs to create some useful product.”
Did the grove not create something useful to the neighbors and those who passed by on their way to work or shopping? I believe so, but now, the chainsaws have rendered moot any answer to that question.
— Joe B. Stevens, Bend
In the Wednesday, June 8 editorial section re: restoring trust in county elections (Clackamas County in this case), the Pamplin Media Group’s editorial board opined in its opening paragraph:
“Sherry Hall must leave the clerk’s office and make room for qualified candidate Catherine McMullen Clackamas County’s elections clerk, who has made a litany of ballot mistakes in her 20-year tenure, should be removed from office.”
Does anyone proofread these? First, this is not even a sentence. Secondly, it is not a coherent sentence. A reader not already familiar with the issue would conclude that Catherine McMullen made the “litany of ballot mistakes” and is the problem rather than the solution.
What might otherwise be a compelling editorial is compromised by either subpar journalism or a misprint by The Bulletin (that if so, should have been caught).
In the same editorial, Pamplin also takes issue with the party on the left being called the “Democrat Party,” although grammatically correct, claiming it to be insulting and derogatory. But calling it the “Democratic Party” is fallacious since we all know it is anything but. I would think The Bulletin’s editorial board could do a better job when choosing editorials to reprint.
— Bill Rich, Bend
