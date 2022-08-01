I voted for the library bond; however, I sure had no idea I was voting for a new 100,000-square-foot main library! I’ve discussed this with several friends who also voted for the bond. I have yet to find someone who realized they were voting for a new mammoth headquarters somewhere on the edge of town. Yes, I probably should have read the fine print. I just assumed that I was voting for an expansion of the existing system which meant to me perhaps enlarging the current central library in Bend and adding to and/or expanding the libraries in Central Oregon’s other communities.
My guess is that I’m among many taxpayers who are surprised and dismayed about how the Library Board is planning to spend our money because, they say, “this is what the voters wanted”.
— Barbara Doherty, Bend
We spend billions for a health care system with problems
Your editorial, “Cost looks like a key argument against universal health care in Oregon,” makes a jaw-dropping point: Oregonians pay billions of dollars a year in health care but get really bad results. The SB 770 Universal Health Care Task Force (of which I am a member) found that without health care change, Oregonians will soon pay $28 billion in premiums and out of pocket payments for bad health care. And that $28 billion will not buy security – Oregonians will still risk bankruptcy if they get the wrong disease at the wrong time.
But if Oregonians enact a single payer plan, health care access increases, risk of financial catastrophe decreases, and we save $1 billion annually. This is not guesswork. Every single payer nation provides better care to more people for less money. Almost every state-based single payer care study (including our own) predicts the same: better care to more people for less money.
Single payer’s greatest obstacle is not financial: It is the preferred health care format among large American businesses, and they know something about finance. The biggest obstacle is emotional. Are Oregonians willing to re-label their health care spending from “premiums” to “taxes?” Even knowing that personal spending on health care exceeds the additional taxes needed for a single payer system, that’s a heavy lift.
But it’s a needed lift. If we want big health care improvement, we need big health care change. Single payer health care is big change, but we get big improvement. Let’s tell that to our legislators.
— Samuel Metz, Portland
Visit Oregon’s national wildlife refuges this summer
Summer has arrived in Bend and with the warm weather comes crowds of people on rivers and trails. Public lands offer some of the best places to explore and most outdoor enthusiasts frequent our National Parks and Forests. But a lesser-known public lands system – that is in no way less than the others – is the U.S. National Wildlife Refuge System.
Oregon is home to 21 national wildlife refuges. All of which prioritize conservation of the fish and wildlife dependent on the refuges’ land and water. Eight of Oregon’s refuges are within a three-hour drive of Bend and offer serene opportunities for hiking, photography, and wildlife viewing.
Thanks to the Department of Interior (DOI), well over half of Oregon’s refuges also allow for angling and hunting. For over 100 years, wildlife refuges have harmoniously integrated conservation and recreation.
Hunters and anglers, some of public lands’ biggest advocates, share the same values found at the core of the refuge system.
Every year, DOI reviews angling and hunting access on refuges across the country. This process is currently taking place and Trout Unlimited is working to expand access and create opportunities for future generations of anglers to experience our country’s refuge system.
Wildlife refuges are some of our most accessible public lands, let’s keep them that way by supporting more angling and hunting on them.
— Jodi Wilmoth is the Trout Unlimited National Leadership Council Representative — Oregon and lives in Bend.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.