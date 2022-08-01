Typewriter

Editor's Note

A new 100,000-square-foot library?

I voted for the library bond; however, I sure had no idea I was voting for a new 100,000-square-foot main library! I’ve discussed this with several friends who also voted for the bond. I have yet to find someone who realized they were voting for a new mammoth headquarters somewhere on the edge of town. Yes, I probably should have read the fine print. I just assumed that I was voting for an expansion of the existing system which meant to me perhaps enlarging the current central library in Bend and adding to and/or expanding the libraries in Central Oregon’s other communities.

