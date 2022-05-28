I received my first shotgun 58 years ago when I was in the fourth grade. My dad had me carry it unloaded for weeks teaching me how to handle a weapon before I started hunting. When I became an adult, I completed a hunter safety course. I have always purchased guns legally and handled guns responsibly. I have never owned or shot an automatic weapon, let alone an assault weapon, and there is no purpose for civilians owning them.
The United States is the leading seller of assault weapons and the leader in mass shootings, yet politicians continually promote themselves as “pro-gun.” Most Americans favor stronger gun laws, yet politicians are loyal to the NRA, not their constituents. In 1995, former President George H. W. Bush resigned as a life member of the NRA after the NRA’s response to the Oklahoma City tragedy. On Tuesday, 19 children were killed in Texas — what will it take for politicians to show some empathy for the families of those killed in mass shootings and cut their loyalty with the NRA. Assault weapons are too easy to get, and laws need to change. Arguments have been made that the real problem is mental illness. I agree that more needs to be done regarding mental illness, but why aren’t politicians are introducing mental illness bills.? I plead to every senator and Congress member to step up and please pass strict gun control laws.
— Joe Craig, Bend
Water, in Oregon and Idaho, is a precious commodity. Here in Oregon, over 80% of the water is used by agriculture, and it rarely gets metered or measured. Idaho on the other hand, requires all water use to be metered and that use to be reported in a timely manner to the state. (idwr.idaho.gov/water-measurement). I think rural Oregonians are wise to want to be part of a system like that. If we know exactly where and who is using our water, we will be in a better position to develop conservation plans. Maybe we should change our regulations to mandate water use reporting by all and then many farmers would choose to stay in Oregon.
We, the people of Oregon, own the water. The Department of Water Resources gives the water away for free and doesn’t monitor more than a small percentage of its use. We deserve better from that agency.
— Craig Lacy, Bend
I just read John Cushing’s letter about open primaries. Mr. Cushing makes some excellent points about the reality of an open primary. Many vote in open primaries to sabotage the opposition, or to influence an outcome based on principles not necessarily consistent with the particular party.
Let’s dig down a bit deeper. What is the purpose of the primary election? It is to provide a means for each party to select their candidate. Period. That means registered members of each party, not outsiders who do not share the party principles or those who wish to sabotage the process. In the olden days, the reality was the cliché, candidates were selected by party leaders in smoke-filled rooms. The primary was implemented to replace that process. It is not a second general election. It is a party process. For these reasons, an open primary is purely destructive to the purpose for having one. It is, to put it simply (and emphatically), a very stupid idea.
— Arthur Brock, Bend
The recent opinion from William Brant on May 19 in The Bulletin was laughable. He alludes that the community needs to show respect for the members of the Bend City Council. Really? First, if you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. Second, I propose that once this city council show some respect to our flag and country.
To not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance is a slap in the face to all veterans and first responders who have died for this country. These “Karens” might learn a thing or two if they were not so busy advancing hatred toward anyone who is not in agreement with their liberal agenda. You may not agree with our government but at least respect those who gave their lives for you to be able to live in a free country. Shameful.
— Owen Herzberg, Sisters
