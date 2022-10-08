A different Craig Walker
This is my first time ever writing to The Bulletin. My name is Craig Walker, and outside of my time in college and my first job, I have lived in Bend 59 years. I was a teacher, coach, and athletic director during 34 of those years at Bend High School and had over 10,000 students and athletes cross my path in those years. Those were great times and I’m proud of the many relationships with students, colleagues, and community members of which I made during those years.
So recently, much to my surprise, I found out there is now another Craig Walker that has moved to Bend and lives in Tetherow. Welcome to Bend, Craig! Mr. Walker submitted a letter to the editor in The Bulletin Wednesday, pontificating on how people should vote. Now, every person has the right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to speak their mind in whatever format they choose. In his letter, Mr. Walker exercised that right! Crazy thing though, many thought it was me, even my own mother questioned me.
For the record, I just want many of you to know that the letter Mr. Walker wrote wasn’t me. How one should vote is a private matter, and although I have my political beliefs and have had discussions on occasion with those who may or may not agree, I would never suggest how someone should vote, nor would I ever write an editorial about voting.
In fact, if I was still employed with the Bend-La Pine Schools, I would have been reprimanded for such a letter.
I encourage Mr. Walker to continue to exercise his right to free speech and writing his thoughts to The Bulletin, I just want all to know it won’t be this Craig Walker that wrote it. But I will say this, “Please vote… it does matter!”
— R. Craig Walker is a retired teacher, football coach and athletic director at Bend Senior High School.
Vote for Measure 114 for community safety
My name is Naomi and I’m 11 years old. Gun violence has inflicted anxiety for students to just go to school. Gun violence has caused concern for lots of people. Parents, students, teachers and many others. They wonder what will happen next and if themselves, their students or their classmates will be okay.
I have a friend who has had four shootings on her block alone. It has caused them and their friends fear for their safety in their own home. Please vote YES on ballot Measure 114 for me and my community’s safety.
— Naomi Basaca, Portland
Vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner
As the owner of a small produce farm in Central Oregon, we grapple with climate change causing severe drought, wildfires and smoke. The one candidate I trust to help us with rural issues is Jamie McLeod-Skinner, running for Congressional District 5. I have had many thoughtful conversations with Jamie about how we can better support small family farms like mine and our rural economy. She listens to what we have to say.
Not only does Jamie listen, she also has the background to formulate solutions and has been working to find them. With her degrees in civil engineering, regional planning, and law, focused on natural resources, water, and Indian law, Jamie has perspective from the granular to the big picture.
Since 2019, Jamie has been a Board Member of the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, which provides communities with grants, including grants to address wildfire recovery and drought relief, to protect and restore healthy watersheds and habitats. Jamie recently collaborated on a project to improve water access for farmers and ranchers affected by Oregon’s drought. Jamie will promote investment in water conservation and efficiency measures to help farmers and ranchers protect their livelihoods and sustainably use this precious diminishing resource.
We can count on Jamie to listen and bring people together to find solutions. Please join me in supporting Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent all of us in Washington, D.C.
—Abby Kellner-Rode, Bend
Why fire teachers over vaccination refusal?
Three really good teachers were fired due to refusing the COVID vaccine. I’m a bit confused about this situation. An unvaccinated person can get COVID and can transmit COVID. A vaccinated person can get COVID and can transmit COVID. Maybe, someone could explain why they were fired.
— Wally Long, Bend
