In my 18 years in Bend, almost daily I walk in its parks. “Be Nice, You’re In Bend.” I greet every fellow walker. Most return the greeting.
I will continue to walk and wave. But, I am adjusting my expectations about the response. Bend is a fast growing city with trails populated with a blend of long time residents and newcomers.
Some are on their smartphones, some are running with ‘ear buds’ or they are cycling. And I’ve seen joggers exercising their dog or pushing a baby buggy and saying “Hey Dude” to their buddy on their smartphone.
I say to myself, “Nope…Don’t wave.”
The past decade has seen in our daily routine the dominance of smartphones and social media— Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Increasingly this is how we communicate and learn about our community.
The Economist reports 95% of American teens access a smartphone and 45% are online constantly. It cites since 2009 the percent of teens who read newspapers declined from 60% to close to 20%.
The same number of waves back in 2009 as before? I don’t think so. But Bend still has many “wavers,” and I can always count on the dogs. Nine out of 10 times, with canine eye contact, immediately I get a toothy grin and a wagging tail.
(Full Disclosure: I do not carry dog biscuits.)
— Tim Conlon, Bend
I wish to lend my voice to recent guest columns in The Bulletin critical of unbridled growth in Bend. It is obvious to anyone who drives through the city that most of it is a mess. It has all the hallmarks of a boomtown with helter-skelter opportunistic development.
A century ago people rushed to a place for riches. Today they rush for a nice place to live. The authorities in Bend and Deschutes County were only too willing to take advantage of this in the extreme and eagerly succumbed to the blandishments of developers. Quality of life, not to mention the ecology, were ignored. Ranches were subdivided and urban boundaries went unchecked. Tract housing and strip malls now blight the landscape. Traffic is almost impossible.
To be sure, there are some nice places to live — at a price. But one could say that about any city. For the most part Bend is an undistinguished swath of urban sprawl. A mess.
— Gary Leiser, Sisters
Observing the behavior of the Democratic Party since the last presidential election, I’m convinced that they really don’t believe in our democratic process. They’ve had difficulty dealing with the fact that Mr. Trump legitimately won the election with the votes of 63 million Americans. Buoyed by the, primarily Democrat, dominant media, the party has done everything it can, ethical or not, to destroy Trump from the moment he was elected, if not before.
Did the party humbly look into a mirror and find probable reasons for their loss (e.g., inferior candidate, unpopular policies, failed strategy)? No, instead they chose the self-righteousness path, blaming the Russians and then “collusion,” which the Mueller report refuted. Also, they urge abandoning the Electoral System (unless the Republicans win the popular vote?). Does the phrase “poor losers” apply?
So, having failed in these efforts to remove Trump, they concocted an impeachment strategy based on a phony “whistleblower’s” account of a Ukrainian conversation. Even with the successful, Democrats-only, impeachment vote, no evidence of an impeachable crime was produced. Some constitutional experts call the totally partisan impeachment a political show and perversion of the impeachment purpose.
In the next election, all voters must hold their Democrat representatives accountable for wasting taxpayer money on 3 years of “investigations,” fueled by hatred of Trump. Instead of focusing on their legislative responsibilities, they put politics ahead of the nation’s welfare. In trying to oust Trump, they’ve also undermined (sabotaged?) United States domestic and international policies. That’s irresponsible!
— James Strelchun, Bend
Why punish only some criminals? Recently our U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced they had included, as part of the $1.4 billion spending bill, a provision that forces U.S. intelligence officials (FBI) to disclose what they know about the Saudi government’s suspected role in whisking some of its citizens out of the U.S. to escape prosecution. This concern on the senators part certainly seems reasonable.
Senator Wyden is quoted “it is long past time to stop treating Saudi Arabia as if it were above the law.” Senator Merkley stated “when anyone commits a crime they must be held fully accountable.” Both quotes again seem reasonable.
However, Oregon citizens must ask their senators what about the thousands of illegals entering the U.S. and then committing additional crimes once here? Our senators and their political associates do everything possible to prevent the very action against illegals that they seek with the Saudis including sanctuary cities/state and thus the refusal to turn them over to ICE. What better example of hypocrisy!
These illegals are not above the law and must be held accountable for their actions — including deportation.
— Fred Boyd, Sisters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.