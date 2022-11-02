Vote for a better tomorrow in Redmond and Oregon! Our gas, food and housing costs are horrific because of the policies proposed and supported by Tina Kotek, Betsy Johnson and those in power for the past several years. If you are like me, you’ve experienced a fast decline in the quality of Central Oregon over the past two years. We know that those policies have failed us. We know that they may sound good, but do not work! We have the opportunity to stop our downward slide, to stop the decline of our county and country, to place people with different ideas in a position to lead us in a different direction! We need to vote for new leadership!
Vote for a better future by voting Lori Chavez-DeRemer for U.S. representative. Christine Drazan for governor. We need to reelect Patti Adair and Tony DeBone as Deschutes County commissioners! Vote Ben Schimmoller for Redmond mayor. Cat Zwicker and Branegan Dixon for Redmond City Council.
Help improve Central Oregon, Oregon and the United States by voting for different policies. We know what we get from the alternatives to these people, and it is not good. There are alternatives. At the very least, they will stop taking us down the path we have been on. A path of high costs and less opportunity! Maybe new and different ideas will fix it! They certainly will not continue the problem!
— Bill Cecrle, Redmond
All of us have been inundated by relentless political attack ads. None are more offensive than ads put out by candidate for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and the extremist groups that support her in her race against Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Several of these ads call Jamie McLeod-Skinner a “San Francisco-area politician.” Other ads end with the ominous voiceover that “she’s one of them.” These ads together paint a picture of McLeod-Skinner as being the “other” and are designed to appeal to people’s fears.
Does it imply she is LGBT, amoral, an outsider or what? The effect is divisive and hateful. Hate and divisiveness are not Oregonian values, and we must condemn candidates who use this kind of tactic.
— Julie Walcer, Portland
The 2022 midterms are upon us, and once again, it’s time to play everyone’s favorite game show: Who wants to be a millionaire?
Historically, midterms are when an angry electorate show up at the polls and express their displeasure by rejecting the party of the current president. In all but three of the 22 midterms since 1934, the sitting presidents’ party has lost seats in Congress.
Despite midterm trends, since 1964, 80% of House members get reelected. In all but nine of those midterms, Senate incumbents have enjoyed the same level of success. Those who stay for decades wield so much influence that they almost become a ruling class.
When you consider the median net worth for a member of Congress surpassed $1 million in 2013, while the average American’s net worth was only $94,670. Entering 2019, less than 10% of U.S. households could be classified as millionaires compared to 50% of the Congress.
These folks seem to have it pretty good, which explains why so many stay for so long.
If we were all swimming in prosperity, I most likely would be writing about something else. However, with the state of the economy, the crisis on the border, political division and energy policies that make no sense, I can’t remain silent. I doubt these characters could ever repair the climate.
So, I ask again, who wants to be a millionaire?
— David Samuel, Sunriver
