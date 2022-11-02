Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Vote for a better tomorrow in Redmond and Oregon! Our gas, food and housing costs are horrific because of the policies proposed and supported by Tina Kotek, Betsy Johnson and those in power for the past several years. If you are like me, you’ve experienced a fast decline in the quality of Central Oregon over the past two years. We know that those policies have failed us. We know that they may sound good, but do not work! We have the opportunity to stop our downward slide, to stop the decline of our county and country, to place people with different ideas in a position to lead us in a different direction! We need to vote for new leadership!

Vote for a better future by voting Lori Chavez-DeRemer for U.S. representative. Christine Drazan for governor. We need to reelect Patti Adair and Tony DeBone as Deschutes County commissioners! Vote Ben Schimmoller for Redmond mayor. Cat Zwicker and Branegan Dixon for Redmond City Council.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.