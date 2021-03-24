Since we have acquired so many roundabouts in Central Oregon, and people do not know how to exit using their turn indicators, it would help a lot of traffic issues if ODOT could put up signs stating “Use right-turn indicator when exiting” or something similar. It is so frustrating to sit as you are trying to enter the roundabout with people exiting and not using their turn indicators. After all, it is the law to signal when turning right or left.
— Barbara Russell, Redmond
The Bend City Council is about to take up the issue of (continuing or reducing) off-street parking requirements. I urge them to not eliminate it! You will never get drivers to give up their cars and start taking buses or riding bikes to get where they need to go. If more land is needed, expand the UGB (urban growth boundary)!
Eliminating off-street parking for businesses or leaving the choice to (greedy) developers and their bottom lines will not solve anything. It will create chaos. I am a senior, and I can guarantee you that I and others like me, and even much younger people who drive, will not change our stripes just because the council tries to force us to.
Is there some crazy idea out there that people will get rid of their cars? Does anyone think the majority of people will walk or ride bikes in the winter? Walkers will walk, busers will ride, and drivers will always drive, and never the twain shall meet. I am incredulous such a plan is even being considered. It is a totally inane and very bad idea!
— Katy Sanchez, Bend
The city of Bend is destroying itself from the inside out. The City Council is destroying Bend in the hunt for financial fees payable to the city. The idea that building cookie-cutter, garbage box houses on 4,000-foot-size lots is ludicrous. Jamming people together will raise conflict and create more police calls and trash is a given.
Want proof? Try to travel through Third Street and Reed Market or Brookswood and Reed Market at any time between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. any weekday. The city will have you believe that people want small lots, small houses and mini roads between the back of houses.
Baloney! If that was true then acreage would be super cheap! It’s not! Acreage is at an all-time premium! It’s all about the money.
— Marv Brophy, Bend
The Border Patrol recently reported that the border “is not secure” as they are overwhelmed with the number of immigrants crossing illegally. The immigrants are evidently responding to the promise of amnesty given by Democratic candidates during the last election. Why would the Democrats make such a promise when it was very clear that this would encourage individuals from many nations to cross our border illegally?
It is obvious that this is a blatant power grab by the Democrats as they know that about two -thirds of the immigrants will vote Democrat once they are given the vote. Think about it. There are more than 12 million illegal immigrants now in the U.S. and they are now coming over the border by the thousands each year.
The Democrats also have introduced legislation to offer amnesty to a million farmworkers under the guise of providing needed labor. Many of these workers will not stay in farming long if they can find a better paying job, so the legislation will not help farmers very long, but will increase the size of the Democratic voting base.
Finally, there will be an attempt to eliminate the filibuster, which will lessen the power of the minority party. All the major Democrat leaders are on record in the past as saying they would not support this move. Why now? This is an additional attempt to increase power while collectively making make it more difficult for any party to compete against the Democrats in the future.
Are we witnessing the end of the two-party system?
— George Petersen, Redmond
