Henderson failed community
I was surprised to see Phil Henderson’s recent remarks that he and fellow commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone have done a good job handling the COVID-19 crisis. Last summer, they came within a hair’s breadth of prematurely reopening churches in the county—an action that could have devastated our local Christian communities.
No question, commissioners were under intense pressure to reopen. Fellowship is central to worship. But the very things that make Christian fellowship so meaningful are also the things that make in-person meetings so dangerous. People come for hugs and comfort. They share food. Their sermons and songs make a joyful noise unto the Lord. But this close, warm interaction can quickly infect an entire congregation. It’s happened all over the West.
It was only a last-minute outpouring of opposition by people both religious and secular that kept Deschutes commissioners from the foolhardy action of allowing large church groups to gather.
Another letter writer said that the proposed action was not dangerous because church attendance would have remained optional. Yet any Christian who hears that the commissioners opened the churches would assume it’s safe. State, federal, and county medical experts said it was too dangerous. Phil didn’t care.
Henderson failed the commissioner’s primary duty of protecting public safety. Voters rose up last summer to keep him and the others from a foolish act. Voters should rise up again in the election before Phil casually endangers more elderly church-goers or some other vulnerable population.
— Collins Hemingway, Bend
Don’t let special interests win
Once again, special interest political action committees (PACs) are trying to buy seats on Bend’s City Council. Don’t let them get away with it.
In 2018 the Central Oregon Builders Association, Central Oregon Association of Realtors and Bend Chamber of Commerce PACs combined to give two city council candidates about $141,000 in campaign donations. After voters wisely rejected both candidates these organizations pressured a majority of Bend councilors to reject a well-qualified woman of color and instead appoint incumbent Chris Piper to fill a council vacancy.
They are at it again, with even more money this time. Piper and another incumbent — Trump supporter Justin Livingston — have received about $174,000 in contributions from these three PACs. That is about 93 percent of their combined total contributions.
No one spends that kind of money without expecting something in return—in this case policies favorable to those who profit the most from development.
Megan Perkins, on the other hand, is running a grassroots challenge to Piper with donations from real people, not business PACs. Melanie Kebler is running against Livingston in a campaign fueled by hundreds of small donors.
The Realtor and Chamber PACs have also given Michael Hughes 84 percent of his total contributions in an effort to prevent another woman of color—Rita Schenkelberg—from winning a seat on the City Council.
Vote against the special interests who want to control the City Council. Vote for Rita Schenkelberg, Megan Perkins, Melanie Kebler and Anthony Broadman.
— Michael Funke, Bend
Vote for Eileen Kiely
COVID-19 has left more than 215,000 Americans dead and millions struggling. Yet instead of rushing to pass desperately needed relief, Republican politicians are rushing to confirm a Supreme Court nominee who would put our health and rights at further risk, mere weeks before the election.
It is an insult to every American suffering due to the pandemic.
It’s clear that Amy Coney Barrett will fulfill Donald Trump’s promise to overturn the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade. Fortunately, Oregon has elected leaders who trust me to make my own healthcare decisions. In 2017, Gov. Kate Brown signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which shields no-cost contraception and the right to safe, legal abortion in Oregon — no matter what happens at the federal level.
Local elections matter now more than ever. That’s why I will not be voting for any politician who failed to defend Oregonians at this critical time. State Sen. Tim Knopp not only voted against protecting Roe, he has attacked Planned Parenthood, he has sponsored vile legislation designed to shame women and their doctors, and he is endorsed by an extreme organization that wants to restrict birth control and ban all abortion — even in cases of rape and incest. Could he be more out of touch with his own constituents?
Every day that passes, more people are infected, more people die, and more people lose their jobs. This year, I’m putting people over politics. Eileen Kiely has my vote.
— Terry Schwab, Bend
Trump and Spinoza
As a person of Christian faith, I have been saddened to witness the sway President Trump continues to have over some of my Christian friends, when in spite of three-plus years of his non-Christlike words and behavior, their support for him continues strong.
My own conclusion about President Trump is that he is a despot wannabe. So my thoughts go back to the words of the philosopher Benedict de Spinoza, writing in his 1670 Tractatus Theologico-Politicus:
“(T)he supreme mystery of despotism, its prop and stay, is to keep men in a state of deception, and with the specious title of religion to cloak the fear by which they must be held in check, so that they will fight for their servitude as if for salvation, and count it no shame, but the highest honour, to spend their blood and lives for the glorification of one man.”
Trump has kept us in a constant state of deception with daily lies over his 3+ years in office. Yet amidst all the deception that swirls about him — deception of his own creation — there are those who profess Christianity in their support for him to the extent that they say they are willing to spend their blood and lives for the glorification of one man — Trump — in servitude under him, as if for salvation.
Who knew that 350 years ago Spinoza would be writing about what we are experiencing today.
— Charles Hemingway, Bend
Treatment, not jail
Two years ago I was addicted to opiates. I was fortunate enough to have insurance through my parents. I was able to get help with little to no cost to me.
Most Oregonians are not so lucky. There are people suffering in our state daily. When these people are charged for there drug use, this limits options for work tremendously. Too long have we treated addiction with jails. It’s time for Oregon to take a progressive step and offer addicts the help they need. If someone is charged for heroin, they can get a costly (to the taxpayers) ticket to jail in minutes. Why not get these people a ticket to rehab, or treatment instead?
Jailing addicts has never worked, but treatment can. Measure 110 would save millions in tax dollars by no longer treating addiction with a jail sentence, and at the same time offer treatment to those afflicted. I am sure that everyone knows someone who is suffering from addiction, a kid, a parent, a friend. These people deserve to have a chance.
I am calling on Central Oregon to help pass Measure 110 and offer these people compassion.
— Ian Light, Terrebonne
