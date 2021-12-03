In response to numerous objections posed by Bend residents to locations for a homeless shelter, please consider “There but for the grace of God go I.”
— Reola Rampone, Bend
Column got it right
Will Nunn’s Dec. 1 guest column in The Bulletin nails it! In a crisis that is killing people and damaging the economy, political objectors who have no responsibility villainize those who do. I must add my own experience: My father had polio as a child. He escaped with a crippled arm that hung uselessly at his side, but others died or had major crippling. When the Salk vaccine became available in the 1950s, there was no politicization and no hesitation by the public. My family and virtually all Americans lined up at public schools, churches, and other venues to receive what they knew could be lifesaving protection.
—William Raleigh, Bend
Oregon needs a public health care option
In some ways, our nation has the best health care system in the world. Our health care system was able to develop several effective COVID-19 vaccines in record time; more generally, the U.S. is a model for medical innovation. In other ways, we have one of the worst health care systems in the world: We spend far more on health care than any other nation, and yet by any metric — infant mortality, life expectancy, happiness — we perform worse than most developed nations.
The American paradox of high-cost, bad-outcome health care has a myriad of causes, including the intractable problem of special-interest group lobbying. We do, however, have the ability to reduce some of these costs — at least in Oregon — through a “public option.” This would be a state-sponsored insurance plan, offered on the state marketplace, that would offer lower premiums and be accessible to citizens across the state.
Getting a public option would allow us to follow in the steps of Colorado, Nevada, and Washington and would be a victory for Oregonian families. Moreover, it would help heal some of the symptoms of our sick health care system.
— Ruben Krueger, Newport
Teachers, students depend on you
First I would like to commend all our teachers and let them know they are highly thought of and respected.
When I read a recent article, I laughed out loud. The Portland Teachers Union is presenting the fact that the teachers in Portland are stressed and working 60 hours a week. And they are at their breaking point.
Some background, early in my Navy Career off the coast of Vietnam, I was a code breaker/analyst. During this one-year period, I worked 19 hours a day, 133 hours a week, 50-60 days straight. We would come in for a week and another 50-60 days straight. Zero time off. My operators, worked 12 hours on and 12 hours off. No time off for holidays.
So, it was great amusement to read about teachers stressed working 60 hours a week. Most have summers off, the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas and most holidays. And there are many workers in America working long hours and some working two jobs to make ends meet.
Last year for teachers they worked from home. Count your blessings and good luck. Our kids depend on you.
— Wally Long, Bend
End steer roping
Though “steer roping” (aka steer “busting,” “jerking,” or “tripping”) is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the event is so brutal that it is seen in only 10 Western states: Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, North & South Dakota, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas. Rhode Island outlawed both steer roping and tie-down calf roping in 1999. Others should follow suit.
In Oregon, the event is featured at both the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo and the Pendleton Round-Up, and likely elsewhere. Steer roping (not to be confused with team roping) involves a mounted cowboy roping the head of a running steer, throwing the rope over the steer’s right haunch, then jerking the hapless animal 180 degrees, with the intent of stunning the steer, so that the cowboy can dismount and tie three legs. (See the many YouTube videos.)
Many stock contractors and rodeo fans decry steer roping due to its inherent abuse. Injuries and deaths are routine. Now’s the time to contact your state representatives, urging them to author the needed legislation to outlaw this blatant cruelty.
—Eric Mills, coordinator, Action for Animals
