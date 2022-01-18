Journalists have been inclined to characterize Joe Biden as a transformative president. But that title more accurately belongs to Donald Trump, who has profoundly changed American culture. Former President Trump has transformed a Big Mac and fries into fine dining, spelling into a guessing game, tweeting into a form of governing, grievance into a shared sacrament, narcissism into a model lifestyle, neglect into a form of parenting, lying into a much imitated art, avoiding responsibility into infallibility, ignorance into a vocation, stupidity into a virtue, anger into a measure of manhood, sexual assault into a competitive exercise, paranoia into reality, inciting violence into a reflex, and sedition into patriotism.
— Don Kunz, Bend
Nursing staff has changed
This is not a rant about how awful St. Charles is. My son and my life were saved there almost 15 years ago. We were well taken care of. We lived to tell our story. We all know these are unprecedented times were in. My best friend is a nurse at the hospital, she’s been there 15 years. She tells me stories about what is going on there and it’s not good. We would all hate to have something awful happen, like a death of a patient due to the issues they are facing. Issues that need to be addressed now. The regular nursing staff is tired, their morale is way down, and they are overworked. Sometimes they don’t get breaks or lunch. They are working side by side with traveling nurses sometimes making four times what she and her colleagues are making. The traveling nurses often don’t give the same level of care or know the routines, the ins, and outs the regular staff do. Sometimes they are working with nurses who were not honest with their level of ability. Sometimes they are just showing up to be a body. Things are getting missed, the potential for huge errors because of the issues they are seeing at the hospital could be fatal. We need our local staff there. And honestly, nurses are beginning to look at the opportunity to travel and leave. Their morale is way down. We have to do better.
— Andrea Wyland, Bend
Will Bentz lead on campaign finance?
Representative Cliff Bentz’s appearance in La Grande on January 6th generated two headlines: First, although he objected to certifying President Biden’s election in 2021 because of some manufactured fraud allegations, Bentz now admits that former President Trump’s claims in that regard are not believable. Second, Bentz is apparently now a proponent of campaign finance reform, unlike Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell and most Republican members of Congress. Bentz told his La Grande audience that the 2020 presidential election was “bought,” because Democrats succeeded in raising more money than did Republicans leading up to the election. That, apparently, cannot stand.
Two things to watch now — how long it takes Trump to turn on Bentz. The former President never misses an opportunity to trash anyone daring to disagree with his Big Lie. And, will Bentz buck the Republican establishment and introduce a sweeping campaign finance reform bill? While the former is a near certainty, the latter is unlikely, given that Republicans already have an effective “campaign reform” strategy in place. It’s called voter suppression.
—Rob Brazeau, Bend
Pence was wrong
So, now I’ve read Mike Pence’s drivel about states rights. He seems to have forgotten the Constitution states “one person, one vote” and that those states he mentions are in the process of rigging the next election in the GOP’s favor. This country will not be a true democracy until we get rid of the Electoral College and elect our president by the popular vote.
No one needs to “get rid of the filibuster” but it does need to be changed to it’s original form, ‘speak until you drop’. It needs to be painful to filibuster.
In the meantime Pence passes his literary dreck off as patriotism when in fact it’s nothing but GOP rhetoric aimed at keeping the GOP in power. The GOP has not, will not, does not EVER intend to cooperate with the Democrats for the good of the country. Their only aim is to remain in power and ultimately a strong man government. Which we narrowly missed, at the same time he narrowly missed being hanged.
To his own detriment he will forever remain loyal to Trump.
— Diana Hopson, Redmond
