Bend has a park: First Street Rapids Park. It’s not really a park with grass and benches. It’s a parking space at the end of a dead-end street.
I park, walk down to the Deschutes River Trail, and see the rapids up close. A bench had a sign that used to say, “Love the River!” Upstream on the water’s surface I see swans, gliding confidently on the currents.
The stately swans share the slipstreams on occasions with women swimming southward against the waters headed for the Columbia River.
My walk from the rapids to a steep hill is a puny workout compared to the aquatic Amazons’ routine; but I see the First Street Rapids Gang. First is the senior citizen couple who would be at home on Berkeley’s Telegraph Avenue. Then is the male partner of the highly educated bioscientists’ twosome who have the smartest Lab in town. A debilitating illness now precludes his wife’s companionship on the walk.
A resident of First Street walks daily, despite temperatures below 20 degrees and a severe wind chill on certain days. We wave and think, thank goodness the “summer soldiers” are gone — the rapids, the sky, the freezing wind and the rock overhangs are ours.
These gang members remind me of Bend 20 years ago — unpretentious, rugged and at one with their setting. Each member is a personification of the high desert, its river, its rocks and its timeless and indomitable spirit.
— Tim Conlon, Bend
As we finished reading the guest column Wednesday, April 20, suggesting a reset on the city of Bend’s policies on homelessness, we scratched our heads thinking, “So what are your solutions?” There have been and are so many grand ideas presented, so many locations and yet we always seem to be at an impasse.
Maybe we should start with simple and basic. A place to relieve oneself with dignity: portable toilets. A place to get rid of trash and other items: a dumpster. A way to clean up, have better hygiene: portable showers. And before we start with “but that’s enabling,” think about keeping it simple and encouraging these folks with social services to help them help themselves. Let’s start by giving these folks a chance to have some human dignity. It’s hard to see so much human suffering. This problem is our problem. From Confessions of a Recovering Engineer by Charles Marohn:
“1. Humbly observe where people in the community struggle 2. Ask the question, ‘what is the next smallest thing we can do right now to address that struggle?’ 3. Do that thing. Do it right now. 4. Repeat.
— Barbara Smiley and Dave Howe live in Bend; Howe is a member of The Bulletin’s community advisory board.
I applaud the April 7 Bulletin editorial raising awareness of light pollution in Central Oregon. Artificial light at night (ALAN) has adverse effects on us, our ecosystem and our community — including bird health (migrating birds are thrown off by ALAN), insect death and wasted energy. While many of us don’t think much about insect death, we should. Nothing good happens when pollinators and the bottom of the food chain dies out.
As a physician and sleep specialist, another key aspect of ALAN is human health. A recent article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences demonstrated that even small amounts of light at night produce adverse physiological changes in humans. While most of the light we are exposed to at night comes from within our house, the light shining in from outside, as from a streetlamp, also can have an impact.
The best part of ALAN is that we can reduce it quickly and easily. It might be as simple as turning off your porch light at night when you no longer need it, or putting your lights on timers and security lights on motion sensors. Make friends with a neighbor who has too many lights and help them understand why that’s a problem. Reducing light pollution is something we can all do.
The High Desert Museum is presenting a wonderful educational opportunity: “Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert,” running April 16 through July 10, 2022.
— David Dedrick, Bend
While I applaud the May couple’s desire to create a dwelling that is uber-eco-friendly that was in The Bulletin recently, I have to wonder at their thought that this project will inspire other Bend residents to do the same. Are there that many folks here who have that kind of money to do this? And how many nice (kind of affordable) dwellings will be torn down to accommodate these buildings? Why is 1,700 square feet of space needed for two people? Seems kind of pie in the sky to think they can get by with rainwater. How much moisture have we had lately?
But this is Bend after all, and it seems that just about anything goes.
— Barbara “BJ” Thomas, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.