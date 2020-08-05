In a time when our president spews words that divide and hurt, fails to lead and profits at the nation’s expense, I take solace in history.
Nearly 70 years ago, the Republican Party was a voice that divided, that spoke falsehoods, and spoke words designed to hurt. Sen. Joseph McCarthy sought to scare Americans by lying and inflicting pain. A senator rose to oppose the unpatriotic assault by Senator McCarthy.
Senator Margaret Chase Smith spoke on the Senate floor, but she spoke to America. “I speak as a woman. I speak as a United States senator. I speak as an American. I speak as a Republican. … I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the four horsemen of calumny — fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear.”
Where are the moral voices of the Republican Party today?
— Kurt Nelson, Redmond
Excellence at Bend PDMy car was hit while parked at a local shop on Galveston Avenue, and the driver chose to leave the scene. Fortunately, a couple observed the incident, took pictures of the vehicle leaving the scene and shared the pictures they took of the vehicle. They also stated that they would testify to the events they observed.
I called the Bend Police Department to report the incident. I was informed that I would receive a call and was contacted by Officer John Beck within 20 minutes to answer the requisite questions.
Three hours later I was contacted, again by Officer Beck, who informed me that the driver was contacted, admitted his actions and was issued a citation. Officer Beck also provided me with the information to share with my insurance carrier. All in all, a professional and well-executed number of steps to address this incident. This letter is not just about the steps that Officer Beck and the dispatcher took. It is, in a larger sense, the manner and tone of the two individuals that addressed the incident. In a phrase, first rate and efficient!
I know that this was a minor incident, but I offer that it is telling and a telling that indicates the level of training and commitment to serve the public that our police department accords even a minor incident such as mine. Just call me a fan of the Bend Police Department! And also of the local couple for being so forthright with their actions!
—Bill Gregoricus, Bend
Remember John LewisJohn Lewis’ funeral was today, July 30. This kind, gentle giant of civil rights and indefatigable seeker of justice and perseverance. May we all honor his legacy and courage by “keep on moving” as he said and exercise your right to vote.
— Norma and Pete Post, Bend
Don’t give credence to conspiracies
In her letter, Maralyn Thoma warns Democrats not to be taken in by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Barack Obama, “and the rest of the America-hating ‘squad,’ ” who are apparently socialists bent upon destroying our country. Trump and his propaganda machines such as Fox and Breitbart News have certainly pushed all the right buttons to instill fear into his base: three congresswomen, two of them Muslim, the other Hispanic, and an African-American president, all of whom allegedly threaten the very core of our American identity. (I have to ask: what identity is that? White? Christian?)
I took a moment to look up what policies these congresswomen actually advocate: a living wage, affordable housing, universal health care, student loan debt forgiveness, protection of DACA are the most radical. While not everyone may agree with these policies, they are not socialist. What even the most progressive Democrats (not Biden, but, for example, Sanders and Omar) support are approaches that align with countries such as Germany and France, whose systems combine intense free-market policies with caring for their citizens.
To see how those countries’ policies work, just compare their response to the coronavirus to our own country’s disastrous situation. Americans are 17 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than citizens of the European Union (and Canada). Why? These countries have well-funded public health networks, excellent universal health care, and leaders who trust science and formulate policies on the national level based on it. (They also have top-notch infrastructure and education.) What do we have? Trump and his lackeys, who are still telling us we don’t need to wear masks; four months into the crisis and we still do not have adequate testing or a national strategy.
It is time to stop giving credence to conspiracy theories and fear mongering and to prepare to vote in November based on research we each can easily do from reliable sources.
— Mary Depew, Bend
