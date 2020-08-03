The core can be more
The visionary plan for the Bend Central District (BCD) will enable Bend to grow and thrive by allowing for investment into an integral part of Bend. Despite its convenient central location, close to downtown, this area consists of underutilized real estate, lacking in infrastructure and amenities for the community, which also means the tax base is not as strong as it could be. The Core Area Plan will help implement the vision for a vibrant central neighborhood using tax increment financing (TIF) over a thirty-year time horizon, increasing and improving housing stock, especially for affordable, workforce housing. It envisions safer, more welcoming streetscapes that encourages walking, biking, and easy access for shopping and dining. It encourages new business locations, childcare, healthcare services and less dependence on cars.
TIF financing is straightforward. Jurisdictions issue bonds to pay for the components to stimulate redevelopment, and in turn, new taxes generated by the improvements are used to repay the bonds. The incentive is necessary especially for older areas where SDCs cannot be used to pay for updating roads and infrastructure. I have seen the success of a similar project, called the Mosaic District in northern Virginia, that took an aging area of strip malls and warehouses bordered by highways and busy streets and transformed it into a popular place to live, shop and dine. It may be hard to imagine a bright future during the pandemic. But, ever hopeful, I urge city officials to forge ahead with plans to revitalize the BCD.
— Janet Gregor, Bend
Know what you are voting for
Kudos to Stephen Ducat (letter on July 30) who managed to trash Trump in only two sentences, while it took Rich Belzer over 600 words in another of his guest columns to viciously repeat his hate-Trump mantra. The last shot from Ducat was that Trump has declared war on America. I'm assuming he means the federal troops sent to Portland to try to protect the federal building and employees that were under assault every night for more than 60 days. Not by "peaceful protesters," but by paid hoodlums pretending to be Black Lives Matter soldiers. I am so disappointed in the many Democrats who, I believe, are not horrible, thoughtless people, but are being lied to on a daily basis by every media outlet in the country, and they're believing the lies. This is a crucial election, and I just want these well-meaning Democrats to answer one question: Do you really think the country will thrive under socialism? Nancy Pelosi is a puppet being played by AOC, Ilhan Omar, Talieb, and the rest of the America-hating "squad." I can't believe my intelligent Democrat friends are buying this garbage. If you have any caring at all for the future of this amazing country, you will not vote Democrat. They are determined to "transform America" as Obama put it. And the transformation means the loss of our country. Please do some research and know what you're voting for on November 3.
— Maralyn Thoma, Bend
We need respite and hope
Back to normal? So often I hear and read: When are we going back to normal? My thoughts drift to what is “normal”? For me, for my family, for our country?
After so many months of pandemic and discussions of mask/no mask, distance/no distance, racism/racism light (I’ve concluded that like it or not, we are racist society). So what will it be, what normal?
For me, close to normal would be pre-Nov. 8, 2016, with a new president and new administration that reflects this fabulous country’s diversity and great depth of expertise. A country with direction from the top and purpose from a qualified team of experts in each position, a day-to-day devoted to problem solving, opportunity creating and energy spent in intense discussions between friends, citizens and even opponents.
Having just finished reading the book by PhD psychologist Mary Trump, I learned way too much and now, more than ever, understand why we are in such a horrid mess.
COVID-19 has taken the economy off the plate and with it the only chance of a re-election. Ms. Trump, convincingly describes the intimacy (or lack of) of the family and the outlandish behavior of the patriarch and father of DT, Fred. Cruelty to sons, daughters and wife created the climate that created this president.
The book, the most damming document to date, removes any doubt of the toxicity he brings to all he touches. Let’s get normal alright. Enough with the daily scandals. We need a respite and we need hope.
— Carlos (Charlie) Wysling, Bend
