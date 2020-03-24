These are unusual and challenging times to be sure, but I am looking forward to a day in the future when we hear a chorus of people saying “See! I told you it was nothing! All those deaths never happened! What a waste of time and money and everything else!”
I hope it seems like that, because it will mean that all the steps we are taking right now made sure that “nothing” happened, that thankfully few people contracted COVID-19, and even fewer succumbed to the illness. It’s like wearing your seat belt, or wearing ear protection when running your chain saw, or looking both ways at a crosswalk. You do not know of the accidents or injuries that did NOT happen because you did these things. If you don’t do them, you may become a statistic of why you SHOULD have done them.
The success of the community reaction to this crisis is to make it through as if it seems we OVER-reacted, and I hope to hear lots of people tell me it was “stupid,” and I will smile. I will know we did the right thing. I will be very sad to look instead at horrible statistics, of too many heartbreaking stories of loss and to hear people say “I guess they were right, we should have done more but we waited until it was too late.”
Take it seriously, let’s smile together someday.
— Tom Kelley, Sunriver
Sen. Chuck Schumer’s comments made at a “reproductive rights” (i.e., pro-abortion) rally held before the Supreme Court building on March 4 rightly shocked many who saw the video coverage; he angrily aimed threats at Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh by name and ended them with: “You won’t know what hit if you go forward with these awful decisions.” This was serious enough to cause Chief Justice, Roberts to say Schumer’s comments were “not only inappropriate; they are dangerous.” I suspect that if you or I had made such comments, we would have had the FBI knocking down our doors. Schumer deserves to be censured by the Senate as a minimum penalty.
What can we learn from Schumer’s inflammatory remarks? As the minority leader of the Democratic Party in the U.S. Senate and as a major face of the party, like Rep. Pelosi is in the House, his comments carry significant weight. As such, they clearly exhibit both his personal and the Democratic Party’s ideological commitment to unrestricted abortion, even it means threatening and intimidating another branch of government, as Schumer did. It was clear from the primary debates that most Democratic presidential candidates share his extreme views on abortion rights, irrespective of the Constitution or how it might be interpreted by the Supreme Court justices. Many constitutional experts now hold that Roe v Wade was a bad decision and bad law. It appears that Sen. Schumer and his party will resort to any measures to keep it that way.
— James Strelchun, Bend
“Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it whether it exists or not, diagnosing it incorrectly, and applying the wrong remedies.”
— Ernest Benn (British publisher, writer, political publicist).
The response of governments at all levels to the COVID-19 hysteria is a pluperfect example.
As of March 20, there were 15,219 cases of COVID-19 in the USA, and 201 deaths.
For comparison, there are over 40,000 fatal car accidents in the USA per year on average, and 2 million people experience some sort of permanent injury. Has government seen fit to take ANY action to ameliorate this pandemic of death and injury from automobiles?
Another example: An estimated 88,000 people die annually from alcohol-related causes. Has government at any level seen fit to take ANY action to ameliorate this situation?
Yet, for a mere 201 deaths government has seen fit to essentially wreck the nation’s economy, and we may not recover from their idiocy for years, even decades. Airlines are nearly bankrupt, and ancillary companies are suffering commensurately; automakers are shutting down production, with the concomitant shutdown of suppliers; sit-down restaurants are closed and many will never reopen; schools are closed indefinitely; sports leagues are shut down; movie theaters are closed; Amazon has halted shipments of what it considers to be nonessentials; the list goes on. However!! Sales of guns and ammunition are surging.
We are seeing a preview of totalitarianism in the USA. The response of intelligent citizens must be to vote all incumbents out of office at first opportunity. Hopefully the replacements will have the welfare of the citizenry at heart, because the incumbents surely do not.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.