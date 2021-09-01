Surgery blocked due to COVID
My cataract surgery was scheduled for November for the left eye and then December for the right. Allison, my special-needs adult daughter, cautioned me to hold still and voiced concern that the entire eye would be removed. Plus, since the first surgery was near Thanksgiving, she worried that we might not have all the ingredients for a cherry pie. It took several days but eventually all of her fears were alleviated. Only her admonition to stay still remained. That was last week.
This week my surgeries were canceled. Why? Because St. Charles is too impacted with COVID-19 cases and has banned all elective surgeries. I encourage all who are unvaccinated to vaccinate. Only then will St. Charles be able to return to serving not just COVID patients, but other patients as well.
— Diane Doroski, Bend
Loss of green space
Are you even aware that you may lose one of the largest open spaces within the city limits of Bend?
Pahlisch Homes, a big local developer, is buying the 142-acre golf course in the north end of Bend and turning it into 370 “middle-income” homes on tiny postage-stamp lots.
When I moved to Bend in 2017, I bought on the course because any other house that I could afford, had a family room-sized backyard, with a 6-foot fence around it, with a two-story apartment building looking down into it.
The townhome that I bought offered me a view through the half-dozen trees and onto the 5th fairway of the golf course, a much better “backyard”!
The roughly 450 families whose homes abut the course are up in arms! One group of homeowners has filed suit against Pahlisch and the current owner of the course, Wayne Purcell, alleging they bought the homes as “golf course homes.”
Every resident of Bend should be up-in-arms! Anyone who drives down Mt. Washington Drive sees this wide-open green space of the course’s driving range and fairways. It is simply beautiful! Do we want to see this green space filled in with tightly packed houses?
I foresee more traffic lights on Mt. Washington Drive and new construction to widen the busy thoroughfare to four lanes. And who’s going to fund this work? The residents of Bend.
— James B. Heck, Bend
More infill for Bend
Homeowners in Bend, especially on the east side and midtown, may be unaware they are in the cross hairs for intense infill and gentrification.
Older houses on large lots — with no HOA or CC&R protections — will be prime targets for an influx of two-, three-, fourplexes with little to no off-street parking under the city’s proposed HB 2001 policy.
The City Council is marketing its HB 2001 plan as a solution to our worker housing shortage. Except there’s absolutely nothing in the proposed policy that reserves any new housing for our working neighbors, nothing that prevents any infill housing from being scooped up by cash-rich newcomers, private equity firms, fractured ownership LLCs and STR investors.
If there were concrete protections written into the city’s HB 2001 infill policy, such as set-asides for our currently-housed-but-barely-so neighbors, infill could be a force for good. The platitude that increased housing supply will solve our house-poverty issues is disingenuous.
Without protections, housing — of all types — will continue to go to the highest bidder. The livability of established neighborhoods will be degraded while others profit and our community challenge remains unsolved.
NIMBY? A roundabout was carved out of my family’s front yard, compelled by apartment construction. I’m happy to scoot over for working neighbors. For my sacrifice in livability and equity I want concrete solutions for our house-poor, not pretend ones.
The Bend City Council discussed HB2001 at its meeting Wednesday.
— Nancy Prosser, Bend
Bad choice of cartoon
I found the cartoon featured on your editorial page Wednesday offensive and inflammatory.
There were several striking things wrong with the cartoon that was clearly drawn in an effort to criticize President Biden’s Afghanistan exit and its consequences.
ISIS-K and al-Qaida did not possess or control the aircraft left in Afghanistan when the U.S. withdrew. They also do not possess the technicians, the technical expertise or the spare parts required to maintain these aircraft even if they did control them. For that matter, neither do the Taliban.
Thank you for publishing more responsible and less inflammatory cartoons in the future.
— Thomas Rogers, Bend
