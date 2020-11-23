Stop refusing to concede
In 2016 President Donald Trump won Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania by a total of about 80,000 votes (Biden won the same states by 350,000). Those 46 electoral votes won him the presidency. We know how it turned out, but let’s look at an alternative reality. Given the narrow victory, and the fact she won the popular vote, Hillary Clinton refuses to concede. She proceeds to file lawsuit after lawsuit (with or without merit). Barack Obama orders the Justice Department to investigate voter fraud, and refuses to recognize Donald Trump as the winner and begin the transition process. How would Trump supporters have reacted? We all know exactly how they would have reacted.
Fortunately that reality didn’t happen because Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama both respected the democratic process enough to not put their own desires ahead of it. If Trump supporters truly want to “Make America Great Again,” it starts by recognizing reality. For the sake of our children, grandchildren and America itself, it’s time to put the lying, incompetence and corruption of the Trump administration behind us and work collectively on solving the problems we face. The term “loyal opposition” means the party in power provides a check on the other party, but still works toward achieving the country’s needs. Solving a pandemic and economic crisis come to mind as pressing needs. It’s time for the Republican Party to become relevant, be the true loyal opposition, stand for something meaningful again and turn its back on the Trump cult of personality.
— Barry Branaugh, Redmond
Refusal helps nobody
Among the myriad examples of irresponsible, divisive behaviors we have faced recently, now the sheriff of one of the smaller counties in Oregon is broadcasting that he will not enforce a statewide mask mandate and gathering-size limits designed to protect the populace in the midst of an accelerating pandemic. Apparently Sheriff Gautney of Crook County chooses to ignore the experience of surrounding regions like Idaho, the Dakotas, Wyoming, etc., which are now suffering unprecedented infection rates, hospital and caregiver shortages and rapidly expanding mortality rates, due to careless and unheeding behaviors in the face of an increasing threat.
Unfortunately, Sheriff Gautney has also chosen to announce his policy on social media. This only gives license to those who seek to defy the mask mandate, politicizing mask wearing, rather than acknowledging its utility in preventing the transmission of the pandemic. However, it is not only the sheriff, but also businesses in Crook County that are bound to enforce the mask mandate in their establishments, and sheriff Gautney’s public communication of his intentions makes it no easier for them. Noncompliance by maskless patrons, emboldened by the sheriff’s position, may result in citations or, ultimately, closure of offending establishments by OSHA, who ARE enforcing these statewide requirements. This may be an unfortunate, unintended consequence of his public communication. Saying nothing would have been better.
The mask and limiting personal contact are only functional tools to maintain one’s health and the health of those around us. If anything, they may be symbols that we accept responsibility for medically sound behavior in a time of contagion, a message which has been repeated to us for months — and is not news.
— Don Fisher, Powell Butte
Please wear a mask
A few weeks ago when I went downtown, almost everyone walking on the crowded streets was wearing a mask. Over time fewer and fewer were wearing them, and I became concerned. Sure enough the number of COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County began to spike.
Then last weekend I drove past a demonstration against Gov. Kate Brown’s restrictions. Almost no one was wearing a mask. While I sympathize with their frustrations, I find it ironic that it appears many of those protesting refuse to cooperate and follow the guidelines of wearing masks and socially distancing. If you don’t want shutdowns, follow the guidelines. Failure to cooperate is making things worse for everyone.
— William Calhoun, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.