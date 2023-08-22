Many of Bend’s senior citizens have heard from their primary care doctors that St. Charles hospital intends to end its participation in all Medicare Advantage plans. However, patients have not heard from St. Charles about this atrocious move. Details about the plan, when this move would be implemented, insurance alternatives, and opportunities for citizens to attend planning sessions are all critical to the continued well being of seniors. St. Charles is our only local hospital alternative. Please consider our needs and interests in this proposed change.
— Bruce Shindler, Bend
Medicare Advantage problems
My experience with a Medicare Advantage Plan exactly mirrors The Bulletin’s editorial on Aug. 17th. The initial denial of coverage, and the company’s continuing demand for an exemption of policy, for even prescriptions, has created continuing stress for me. An insurer somewhere challenges my doctors decisions too often. The medical profession did not have time for this!
Traditional insurance has priced many of us out of the market.
— Linda Hinton, Bend
Forcing people on to Medicare will cost consumers
Do you realize that asking the Medicare Advantage member to drop their Advantage plan and enroll in a traditional Medicare plan could cost each member approximately $2,000- $2,500 more a year! (The cost is age rated, the older you get the more expensive it gets) The $2,000+ is just in premium, never mind the other additional vision, dental and hearing benefits built into an Advantage plans you don’t get with a traditional Medicare plan.
So what is that worth? Say another $500 or so a year! For a married couple both on Medicare Advantage you are asking them to pay $4,000-$5,000 or more a year. As stated this is just additional cost in premium, Advantage plans also have out-of-pocket maximums to protect the members financial liability where as traditional Medicare does not have any maximum out of pocket limits and protection. This could leave someone in serious debt or perhaps bankruptcy in the worse case scenario.
The CFO at St. Charles has indicated the move from an Advantage plan to a traditional Medicare plan is a temporary burden for each member. He may find that paying $2,000-$2,500 or more a year is definitely more than a temporary burden on the family budget. Think about the financial burden this will have on the already financially challenged dual coverage Medicaid/Medicare eligibles and their families.
It is hard to understand for the average consumer of health care and health insurance why very smart people at St. Charles and very smart people at the health insurance companies cannot work together to figure out a way to align their business needs for the good of their mutual customer, the patient!
It is a bit puzzling to me that 90% or more of hospitals in the country have figured out a way to get through this same challenge faced by St Charles. As just one voice of 25,000 Advantage members in Central Oregon, I can only say please to St. Charles and your insurance carrier partners to come to the table together and find a solution that will work for all.
As we all know, St Charles is the only hospital/health system in this community we call Central Oregon. They have been an integral and very positive member of this community for decades. But I have to tell you it now it feels a little bit like the leadership at St. Charles is ready to turn their back or at least turn a cold shoulder on all the years of great community support, community partnerships and relationships. I truly hope this is not the case. We need you and I can only hope you feel you need us!
— Jeff Brown, Bend
